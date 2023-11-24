LSA Reviews: Melody, House of Food & Music, sets its sights on a feast for the senses

Melody, House of Food & Wine takes over the 8,000 sq ft premises vacated by Balinese beach bar restaurant Potato Head in Sai Ying Pun. Like its predecessor, the new destination is a multi-faceted venue with a bar section, dining (and private dining), outdoor area for the smokers as well as a soon-to-open Music Room.

A Review of Melody, House of Food & Music

It’s evident that the food and beverage industry is just starting to experience the full impact of the pandemic, as numerous restaurants have been forced to shut down in recent months. Against this backdrop, committing to an 8,000 sq ft venue is undoubtedly a bold endeavour. Melody, House of Food & Music clearly adheres to the philosophy of “go big or go home”.

Co-founded by former Mr Wolf head chef Jamie Draper (who now serves as executive chef), Giammarco Sai (general manager) and Johnny Hiller (music director), the new Melody has converted the former Balinese vibes to more of a grill house, featuring the Josper grill which is able to deliver exceptional grilling and smoking capabilities.

Pre-dinner started with drinks in the bar lounge, now converted into a cheery space with comfortable seating. The cocktails menu was still quite limited as they were in the early days of their opening; we didn’t go wrong with a rhubarb old fashioned ($100) and an excellent amaro montenegroni ($100), especially at those prices.

Inside the dining room, we had a nice corner with a view of the open kitchen and the flaming Josper grill. Although the grill seems to be the hero of the night, we wanted to make sure that we had a balance of both grilled and ungrilled.

We started with the Josper-grilled crispy lamb ribs, herb yoghurt and tahini ($248). The lamb ribs was a delightful combination of tender meat and crispy exterior. The herb yoghurt and tahini provided a refreshing and creamy accompaniment, perfectly complementing the vibrant flavours of the lamb.

The soft shell prawns with garlic and espelette butter ($248), also prepared on the Josper grill, were succulent and had a delightful smoky char. The garlic and espelette butter added a delightful kick but I was a bit disappointed that the prawn shells weren’t crispier.

Not normally a pig’s head fan, I had reservations about the fried pig’s head terrine with black pudding and braised white beans ($168). My hesitation was for naught. The breaded terrine was fried to a crispy exterior and a tender, flavourful interior with the black pudding and white beans adding a depth of texture.

One of the standout main courses was the whole squid stuffed with rice, garlic puree and oregano ($278). The Josper grill imparted a light smoky essence to the squid, while the stuffing of rice, garlic puree, and oregano added a burst of aromatic flavours.

Naturally, we couldn’t leave without trying a steak and so opted for the 500g Chateaubriand ($718). The steak was cooked to the perfect level of doneness, with a beautiful crust on the outside and a juicy, tender pinkish centre. Having four sauces – bearnaise, café de paris, green peppercorn, and chimichurri – meant we could try each slice with a different sauce. My vote went to the chimichurri!

The spinach and house garlic sausage au gratin ($118) and the smashed ratte potatoes with anchovy mayo and parmesan ($98) may just have been “accessories” on the menu but they could certainly have taken centrestage.

The Maltgeezer ($118), reminiscent of a giant Malteser chocolate ball, was a chocolate lover’s dream. The chocolate ball encased a delightful combination of flavours and textures, providing a playful and indulgent dessert experience. The mango and tapioca pudding ($118), a special treat from Chef Draper, offered a refreshing and tropical foil to the richness of the chocolate and provided the perfect sweet ending to the meal.

Cuisine

Modern European

We Recommend

Appetiser

Crispy lamb ribs, herb yoghurt and tahini ($248)

Main Course

Whole squid stuffed with rice, garlic puree, and oregano ($278)

500g Chateaubriand ($718)

Dessert

Mango and tapioca pudding ($118)

Drinks

Amaro Montenegroni ($100)

The Vibe

While the layout of the restaurant doesn’t differ much from the previous Potato Head, they’ve managed to utilise the space more creatively. There are a lot more different nooks and spaces where you choose from depending on your mood. The front of the restaurant has been converted to an outdoor space for a casual meet-up while the bar lounge has quite lively diverse music and is just a great place to hang out even if you’re not dining. The cocktail prices are some of the best I have seen recently. The dining room itself provides seating for 70 with a choice of bar seats as well for those who like a bit of a natter with the chef. There’s also two private dining rooms – one for 10 to 12 people and the other for up to 50. There is a dress code of no flip flops or tank tops. The location might also be a bit of a trek for people not living in that area.

Quick Notes

Price for two:

$1,700 excluding drinks and 10%

Address:

100 Third Street, Sai Ying Pun

Tel. 9593 8110

Opening Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday: 11am – 1am (till late on weekends and public holidays)