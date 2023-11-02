LSA Reviews: Rue du Liban serves up bold flavours with a side of friendly service

Middle Eastern or Levantine cuisines share some similarities with Asian cooking, making it also an attractive choice for local diners who love their bold, aromatic flavours and the mezze culture of small, shareable plates. Rue du Liban, which recently opened on Hillwood Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, is hoping to broaden the appeal of the cuisine.

A Review of Rue du Liban

In Hong Kong, diners often find it challenging to distinguish between Levantine, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean cuisines, with many simply categorising them all as “Middle Eastern cuisine” as there are many overlaps in ingredients and flavours.

Levantine culinary traditions refer to the cooking styles and food culture of the Levant region, which includes countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, and parts of Turkey and Israel. Middle Eastern cuisine covers regions such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arab, while Mediterranean usually includes traditions from countries along the Mediterranean coast, North Africa and some parts of Middle East.

Hong Kong shows a preference for Lebanese, if the number of specialist restaurants are any indication: Sumac, Shahrazad, Maison Libanaise and Bedu are some of those that have stood the test of time, not easy through three years of Covid shutdowns. Rue du Liban has thrown its grill pan into the burning fires and is carving out new territory in Tsim Sha Tsui’s lively Hillwood Road.

We went along to try out the menu of this Instagram-worthy restaurant not long after its opening. It was a Monday night but the place already humming when we arrived at 7pm. A little eavesdropping revealed that quite a few tables were walk-ins.

We couldn’t start our meal without hummus, of course, but decided to up it a notch with truffle. The truffle hummus ($98) was rich and creamy. The truffle added a layer of umami to this Middle Eastern classic, while the piping hot nachos and flatbread provide the perfect vehicles for scooping up every last bit of that creamy goodness.

I’ve always been a big fan of halloumi and the grilled halloumi cheese ($128) topped with figs, molasses, and tomatoes did not escape my eager eyes. The smoky, salty halloumi paired with the sweetness of the figs and the tanginess of the molasses creates an exquisite balance of flavours.

At the strong recommendation of the manager, we also ordered the kibbeh ($118) – handmade little sausages made with bulgur wheat, pounded lamb and pine nuts. They were little nuggets of joy that proved to be oh-so-addictive!

Moving to the mains, we opted for the grilled tiger prawns with garlic sauce ($258). The charred smokiness and generous goodness of the garlic left our taste buds dancing. The smokiness and garlicky goodness of the prawns make for a flavour combination that was hard to resist. The chicken fatteh ($168) was our major carb dish of the night. Tender chicken, tangy yogurt sauce, crispy pita chips, and the nutty crunch of pine nuts come together to create a rice dish that was both comforting and satisfying.

Who goes to a Lebanese restaurant and not try the famous grill? Not us. The mixed grill platter ($568) announced itself at the table, sizzling and billowing. The platter comprised lamb chops, chicken breast, minced lamb kofte, and beef. The chicken breast stole the show with its surprising juiciness and tenderness, while the beef fell slightly short, perhaps a tad overcooked. But with such a variety of meats with different cooking times, there’s bound to be some sacrifice.

We opted for the Lebanese French toast with brioche ($98) which sounded like a Hong Kong-inspired dream. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a bit too much bread at the end of the meal. The addition of red dates was a nice touch, but it left the bread a tad dry. A sweet effort, but it didn’t quite hit the mark.

To wash it all down, we indulged in a bottle of Chateau Musar Jeune 2020 red ($325) – the Lebanese syrah knows how to play second fiddle. Its light notes gracefully complemented the bold layers of the meal without stealing the spotlight.

It was a casual, relaxing culinary journey through Lebanese delights, with attentive and friendly service. It was hard to find fault with much and we left happy there was another choice for a nice evening out.

Cuisine

Lebanese

We Recommend

Appetiser

Kibbeh ($118)

Grilled halloumi cheese ($128)

Main Course

Grilled tiger prawns with garlic sauce ($258)

Mixed grill ($568)

The Vibe

Rue Du Liban takes its name from the French word for “Lebanon Street”. The interiors are of a soothing blue, with well-spaced seatings. An upside-down hanging garden adds some Instagram-worthiness to the place. The restaurant seats 60 in the main dining room while a private room inside seats 12. There isn’t an extensive drinks list with only about 11 wines and five cocktails, but there’s enough to choose from since the food is the main sell. Like the food, drink prices are friendly from about $90 to $108 for cocktails. The restaurant charges corkage of $150 per wine bottle and $350 per spirit bottle.

Quick Notes

Price for two:

$700 excluding drinks and service charge

Address:

Shop A, G/F, Hillwood Court, 22-26 Hillwood Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Tel. 2310 2922

Opening Hours:

Daily, 11.30am till late