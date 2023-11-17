LSA Reviews: Sushi Fujimoto challenges conventions for more genial omakase

Sushi Fujimoto stands shoulder to shoulder with other top-notch omakase restaurants, boasting a commitment to sourcing only the finest ingredients that are the heart and soul of Japanese cuisine. But what sets it apart is its more convivial and inviting atmosphere without the conventional intimidation of traditional omakase.

A Review of Sushi Fujimoto

Chef-owner Kenichi Fujimoto and wife, Ai Fujimoto, preside over his eponymous restaurant with the latter managing front of house while the chef works his magic behind the counter. Omakase connoisseurs will likely recognise Chef Fujimoto from his early days in the Hong Kong outpost of the legendary Sushi Saito at Four Seasons Hotel.

Chef Fujimoto trained under standout sushi chefs Shinji Kanesaka and Takashi Saito and, with his own place now, has put himself in direct competition with his masters who both have edomae-style restaurants in Hong Kong.

Sushi Fujimoto exudes an immediate younger vibe, with an ambience that invites you to relax, unwind, and enjoy your meal without fear of breaking hidden taboos. While you’re not exactly encouraged to dance on the tables or be loud and raucous, the place offers a highly approachable setting for a meal of high quality.

Our dinner menu started with the awabi (abalone), deftly sliced from steaming hot gigantic abalones. The meat was juicy, tender and flavourful even without the provided wasabi. The best part – the liver sauce – was not wasted and served on a plate with a ball of rice for diners to soak up the sauce, although they might want to rethink the triangular-shaped dish which makes it hard to get at all the sauce.

The sanma was rolled with ginger and leek into a maki roll, each bite offering a burst of umami. The kamatoro (tuna cheek) served shabu shabu-style with ponzu sauce was another flavour bomb, with the citrus tones of the yuzu bringing out the sweetness of the delicate tuna cheek. The ankimo (monkfish liver) served two ways was a little rich on its own but went perfectly with the rice cracker.

The starters were followed by 10 kinds of sushi which included baby snapper, squid, horse mackerel, akagai (ark shell), shiro ebi (baby white shrimp) and charcoal grilled kurumotsu (blue fish). There was, of course, the three kinds of tuna – akami (lean tuna), chutoro (medium fatty) and otoro (tuna belly). The chutoro was fatty and silky and just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the otoro simply blew our minds.

The nori-wrapped sushi of salmon roe, sea urchin, a crunchy hot unagi (eel) wrapped up the main part of our edomae journey. After soup and two kinds of tamago (egg) – one regular and one with brown sugar – came another tuna surprise from Chef Fujimoto – the toro taku tuna roll. The “roll”, which was seaweed wrapped akami, chutoro and otoro minced with pickles and chopped onions was pure unadulterated heaven!

We were happy that dessert was just a simple slice of sweet Japanese melon, which didn’t distract from the excellent omakase meal we had: fresh, refined, and elegant – and yet, very approachable.

Cuisine

Japanese

The Vibe

One of the standout features of Sushi Fujimoto is the lively interaction between guests and the chef. Chef Fujimoto is conversant in English which makes the dining experience more accessible and engaging. While Sushi Fujimoto maintains utmost respect for traditional preparation skills and the art of sushi-making, there is none of the usual stubborn stickler for stuffiness that can sometimes accompany fine dining establishments.

Here, you can expect a more laid-back and approachable atmosphere without sacrificing the impeccable quality of the cuisine. The counter seats nine, attended to by Chef Fujimoto himself, or you can take up the private dining room which seats six (although you don’t need to fill all the seats) with another chef in attendance.

If you happen to be celebrating a birthday within your group, don’t hesitate to let them know. They may just have a special surprise in store for you.

Quick Notes

Price for two:

Lunch: $3,160 + 10% (excluding drinks)

Dinner: $5,960 + 10% (excluding drinks)

Address:

6/F, FOCO, 48 Cochrane Street, Central

Tel. 6013 2900 (Whatsapp only)

Opening Hours:

Mondays – Saturdays (closed on Wednesdays and Sundays) 12pm – 11pm