LSA Reviews: Tomacado is Instagram heaven with pretty food and drinks to match

The Chinese name of Tomacado, the latest addition to the revamped wwwtc mall in Causeway Bay, literally means flower and kitchen. It’s an apt name for the restaurant which features a colourful flower shop at the front, whimsical settings inside and all-day dining.

A Review of Tomacado

The name Tomacado may be new to Hong Kong but the brand already has a chain of 12 outlets across Mainland China. In this age of influencers and Instagrammers, it is clear why the concept has been proven to be so successful.

Everything – from the interiors to the food and drinks – has been designed with this demographic in mind and Tomacado is arguably one of the most Instagrammable places this writer has seen in a long time.

I had already been before with friends and had been pleasantly surprised by the food. For the purposes of this review, I decided to return in more work mode. Unsurprisingly, the restaurant in filled with women, all with their mobile phones on hand; at the end of the meal, we had only seen four male diners in the restaurant that seats over a 100.

We started with a couple of cocktails: the rose margarita ($78) and the chamomile and green grape tea wine ($78). As expected, they were pretty drinks with the champagne flute of the margarita adorned with pink rose petals and the latter with tiny chamomile flowers. They were a good distraction while we waited for the food although, as cocktails, they were a little weak on the booze front.

The ahi tuna salad ($158) was a generous portion of colours, with the brown mushrooms, vivid green lettuce and avocado and the pinkish tuna. The apple vinegar dressing was deliciously refreshing. I chose the beef and tomato soup ($68) although it was quite similar to the normal minestrone. The tomato flavours were full although I would have loved to have tasted a bit more of the beef.

The boiled escargots Sichuan-style ($118) was one of the highlights of the evening. Prettily arranged and presented on a bed of dry ice, it made for the perfect Instagram shot. What it provided in photo-worthiness, the course also delivered in tastes. The molluscs’ springy texture was given an unapologetic lift by the spicy of the Sichuan spices.

We slipped in two carbs before the main course: the sukiyaki Angus beef pasta ($168) and spicy beef tortilla pizza ($168). Although not al dente, the spaghetti was chewy enough to satisfy and the sukiyaki sauce was flavourful without being too sweet as with most sukiyaki. It could probably have done without the raw egg yolk – but that always looks good in foodie photos! The pizza was also surprisingly good. As a fan of the thin crust, I found it refreshingly crunchy with generous toppings. We made short shrift of it.

The other highlight of the evening was the roasted Sanhuang (three-yellow) chicken with herbs ($148 for half) served with a side of honey-baked pumpkin mash. The chicken was perhaps slightly bigger than a spring chicken and we wished we had opted for the full chicken ($258) instead. The skin was crispy and the flesh moist and tender – at that price, who could ask for anything more?

We wrapped up our meal with two desserts: the grapey oolong tea jelly ($68) and the rose and cranberry mousse roll ($68). Both were photogenic offerings. The jelly with tart green tones and the green apples and grapes, was light and zesty, with additional tanginess coming from the tea and fruit aromas. The mousse roll, a house special, was a little heavier but was delightfully spongey.

What I appreciated about Tomacado is that it is very clear about its mission. In their case, it is providing a premise that would appeal to snap-happy clients but also delivering food and service of a certain quality – and at friendly prices. While the food may not be the sole driving factor, dining here is truly about embracing the entire experience.

Cuisine

International

We Recommend

Appetiser – Boiled escargots Sichuan-style ($118)

Main Course – Roasted Sanhuang chicken with herbs ($258 for whole chicken)

Dessert – Grapey oolong tea jelly ($68)

Chamomile and green grape tea wine (78)

The Vibe

While captivating decor, stylish interiors, and visually appealing presentation are undoubtedly important in attracting customers and generating social media buzz, the ultimate success of a restaurant hinges on the consistent quality and flavour of the food it serves. The décor of the restaurant definitely leans towards a more feminine clientele but it’s not off-putting for those who might not be as fond of the cute “kawaii” look. Besides the colourful cocktails, you can also pick up some exclusive teas – or a bouquet or two from the florist in front!

Quick Notes

Price for two:

$1,500 + 10, including one drink

Address:

Shop L2-06, L2, World Trade Centre, 280 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay

Tel. 23886282

Opening Hours:

Daily, 11.30am – 11pm