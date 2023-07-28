A McDonald’s in Kanagawa, Japan has just banned an entire junior high school

While a McDonald’s on the way home from school may seem like a perk to students hungry for a snack, that isn’t the case for the Tana neighbourhood in the Japanese town of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Located only four minutes away from Tana Junior High School, the McDonald’s branch became a popular after-school hangout location for many students. However, things clearly took a displeasing turn, because the fast food restaurant recently banned any of the school’s students from even entering.

A few weeks ago, a Tweet showing a written notice shown inside the establishment was posted, which says:

To our customers, Thank you always for choosing to visit our restaurant. The inconsiderate behaviour by junior high school students has become a nuisance to other customers, and has created a concern for the physical safety of our workers. Therefore, we are barring students from Sagamihara Tana Municipal Junior High School from entering our restaurant, the Sagamihara Tana McDonald’s branch. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in ensuring a safe and secure experience for our customers.

While no specific details regarding what led to the decision have been provided, the vice principal of the school in question has described the behaviour of students to be sawagu – unpleasantly loud and boisterous. Throughout the school year, teachers and policemen had to be called in to discipline the rowdy students on several occasions.

Even though the tweet began circulating only recently, the vice principal had been well aware of the situation for a while. According to McDonald’s public relations department, the Tana branch commenced the ban only after a discussion with the school and the local police.

The Kanagawa McDonald’s will implement the ban by denying entry to any students wearing the school’s uniform. While precise information about the troublemakers involved has not been given, it is unrealistic that every single student attending the school should be subject to blame.

Regardless of this, the ban remains enforced. At Tana Junior High School, administrators are upping their efforts in reminding students to exercise courteous and respectful behaviour in public.

(Images: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)