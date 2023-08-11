The most unique mooncakes to try this Mid-Autumn Festival

It’s that time of the year again! Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most celebrated holidays in Hong Kong. While lanterns and the moon are common motifs during this holiday, one staple you can’t omit is the mooncake. They come in all shapes, sizes, and flavours and are best enjoyed with your loved ones. While you can never go wrong with classic flavours like egg custard, lotus bean paste, and red bean paste, there are more creative creations these days that you can’t miss. See our top picks for the best mooncakes to have during Mid-Autumn Festival.

Mid-Autumn Festival has a long history spanning 3,000 years. It is held on the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar with the full moon in sight. In fact, the celebrants believe that the moon is at its brightest and fullest during the festival. So, it is a time of gathering, thanksgiving, and praying while appreciating the lunar spectacle. A festive treat accompanying the celebrations and moongazing parties is the mooncake, a type of pastry usually filled with egg yolk, lotus seed, or sweet bean paste. Traditional mooncakes also have an imprint on top with Chinese characters. But these days, those imprints vary and serve more as additional decorations.

Sure, we love the traditional delights, but it’s also fun to try new creations when we can. After all, many restaurants and brands always try out new flavours for Hongkongers to enjoy. So, if you’re looking for innovative or unusual treats, you’ve come to the right place. From health-conscious creations (courtesy of The Cakery) to fruity combinations, you’ll surely find one you like. Keep reading to discover where to get the most creative flavours this festive season!

The most creative mooncakes to try this Mid-Autumn Festival