The most unique mooncakes to try this Mid-Autumn Festival

It’s that time of the year again! Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most celebrated holidays in Hong Kong. While lanterns and the moon are common motifs during this holiday, one staple you can’t omit is the mooncake. They come in all shapes, sizes, and flavours and are best enjoyed with your loved ones. While you can never go wrong with classic flavours like egg custard, lotus bean paste, and red bean paste, there are more creative creations these days that you can’t miss. See our top picks for the best mooncakes to have during Mid-Autumn Festival.
Mid-Autumn Festival has a long history spanning 3,000 years. It is held on the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar with the full moon in sight. In fact, the celebrants believe that the moon is at its brightest and fullest during the festival. So, it is a time of gathering, thanksgiving, and praying while appreciating the lunar spectacle. A festive treat accompanying the celebrations and moongazing parties is the mooncake, a type of pastry usually filled with egg yolk, lotus seed, or sweet bean paste. Traditional mooncakes also have an imprint on top with Chinese characters. But these days, those imprints vary and serve more as additional decorations.
Sure, we love the traditional delights, but it’s also fun to try new creations when we can. After all, many restaurants and brands always try out new flavours for Hongkongers to enjoy. So, if you’re looking for innovative or unusual treats, you’ve come to the right place. From health-conscious creations (courtesy of The Cakery) to fruity combinations, you’ll surely find one you like. Keep reading to discover where to get the most creative flavours this festive season!
The most creative mooncakes to try this Mid-Autumn Festival
Apart from its three classic flavours, Conrad is debuting its newest creation, the Mini Musang King Durian Mooncakes. Its deep aroma can surely make a lasting impression at any moongazing party. Don’t miss the chance to taste the deliciousness of the king of fruits! It comes encased in the gilded crust of egg custard topped with the velvety puree of top-notch Malaysian musang king durian. The new flavour is only available in 300 boxes so make sure to get yours!
Azuki and K11 team up to launch the first-ever Web3 mooncake! The flavours draw inspiration from the four animals of the Azuki collection. The mooncakes are also infused with the properties of earth, fire, lightning, and water. What’s more, the exceptional design of the box echoes that of a collection of books that depicts the story of each element. Each box contains six mooncakes in five flavours with several cakes stamped in a symbol reflecting each element.
The Cakery returns with its annual offering of vegan mooncakes! This year, there are even more flavours to enjoy! These are Matcha Mochi, Earl Grey Black Sugar Mochi, Black Sesame Lava Red Date Mochi, Chocolate Hazelnut Lava, and Coconut Peanut Lava. Among the health-conscious varieties, the Matcha Mochi is particularly special as it is made with premium Japanese matcha powder. The rich profile delivers both umami and texture, topped with chewy mochi.
Alongside its iconic Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes, The Peninsula Boutique is also offering a re-imagination of the legendary egg custard with chocolate and toffee. Perfect for those with a sweet tooth, the refreshing flavour also comes with assorted fruits! True gourmands will love the interplay of flavours and flavours created by award-winning Chef Tang Chi Keung of Michelin-starred Spring Moon. Other unique creations include the Mini Pineapple Paste, Red Date, and Fig Mooncake as well as the Mini Osmanthus and Yuzu Egg Custard Mooncake with Walnuts.
Cordis’ Ming Court branches join hands to present a new Ming Mooncake collection curated by the chefs at Mid-Autumn Festival. Mooncake lovers can savour both traditional and contemporary flavours! Among them is the uniquely flavoured Lava Sesame Mooncake, which boasts luscious fillings made with premium black sesame seeds. The result is a rich and aromantic mooncake that melts in your mouth! This flavour is only available if you purchase the Deluxe Mini Mooncake Assortment package.
Mid-Autumn Festival may be a local holiday, but you can add an Italian twist to your celebrations courtesy of Mercato Gourmet’s mooncake offerings! The Italian supermarket is presenting a limited-edition Panettone Gift Box with De Vivo, an Italian pastry shop with over 60 years of history. The gift box comes with panettone, a traditional Italian sweet bread made with egg, butter, raisins, and candied fruits. Complete your celebrations with this unique ‘mooncake’, available in four flavours including Limoncello, ChocoRhum, pistachio, and hazelnut.
Mid-Autumn Festival this year is about to get sweeter thanks to Summer Palace’s brand-new Chocolate and Coffee Molten Lava Custard Mooncakes. Available for the first time, the duo is made with rich French Valrhona chocolate with chocolate ganache, and molten filling. Bite into the unforgettable taste of cocoa, made with a blend of finely ground Arabica coffee! The custard filling also adds an extra aromatic taste.
The Shang Palace’s Signature Mooncakes Quartet not only includes the four most popular flavours, but it also comes with a collection of new creative ones. You’ll love the newest Durian Show Skin Mooncakes which is filled with Musang King durian flesh and Black Thorn durian flash for double happiness! Meanwhile, the mouthwatering Mango, Cheese, and Passion Fruit Snow Skin Mooncakes are wrapped in fruit-flavoured snow skin, releasing a zest of tropical flavours with every bite. Finally, the Matcha or Hojicha Mooncakes with Red Bean, Yuzu, and Mochi have been bestsellers for two years now! The mooncake is perfect for Japanese dessert lovers, thanks to its aromatic matcha or hojicha crust.
For those in the know, egg custards have always been a crowd-pleaser during this festive season. So, this year, executive Chinese Chef Chan Hon-cheong created a trio of egg custard mooncakes in three distinctive flavours. Apart from the traditional egg custard, mooncake lovers can try the creative concoction with yuzu and sea salt. The yuzu adds a refreshing citrus taste while the sea salt brings out a savoury touch that complements the rich egg custard. In addition, the fan-favourite Egg Custard with Crystalised Ginger also makes a return. It is inspired by One Harbour Road’s signature milk pudding, complete with homemade candied ginger.
Coco Paradise is back with its guilt-free interpretation of the Mid-Autumn Festival delicacy! The mooncakes are made entirely from plant-based ingredients, so expect flourless, grain-free, gluten-free, zero refined sugar, fillers, preservatives, and additives in these delights. Indulge in two delicious flavours with tasty, filled centres including Charcoal Nutty Miso Caramel and Early Grey and Yuzu flavours. Each piece is lovingly handmade right in Coco Paradise’s kitchen.
Ever had a soy-flavoured mooncake? Now you can, all thanks to a collaboration between Ān Soy and Esca. Ān Soy, a soy-based collection of products by Vicky Lau of Michelin-starred Tate Dining Room combines Chinese soy milk with Japanese soy milk-producing technology. The team-up sees the creation of Ān Soy’s oozing black sesame mooncakes infused with Esca’s fragrant Osmanthus salted egg soymilk financiers. Besides, the mooncakes come in an eco-friendly wooden box for an extra touch.
This festive season, Mott 32 is paying homage to the natural environment with its limited-edition mooncakes. Featuring four flavours inspired by the restaurant’s signature dishes, each mooncake embodies the essence of nature. The Matcha Forest is based on Mott 32’s signature dessert, the Bamboo Green Forest. The interpretation is a matcha-infused delicacy complemented by yuzu. Meanwhile, the Mango-Coconut puts a spin on the famous dim sum, taking in the form of a mochi, also known as lo ma chi in Cantonese. Then, the Chrysanthemum Red Date is a delightful blend of floral tastes, highlighting the chrysanthemum blossom. Finally, the Yuzu Umeshu is based on Mott 32’s signature cocktails and combines it with the Japanese tradition of admiring cherry blossoms.
Hotel Icon is joining in the festivities with two sets of exquisite mooncake flavours, Emerald Pandan Lotus Paste Salted Egg Yolk and Snow Skin Musang King Durian. It also comes in packaging that showcases Hong Kong culture through a modern yet retro style, designed by students of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Hotel Icon is known for its durian offerings, so it’s no surprise that it’s launching its first-ever durian-flavoured mooncake. To ensure an authentic flavour, the mooncakes are made in Malaysia, infused with the taste and flavour of Malaysian Musang King durian, and then shipped to Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the pandan flavour has a silky lotus seed puree and savoury salted egg yolks. The pandan adds a Southeast Asian twist to the festive treat.
Heads up matcha fans! Matchali’s mooncake collection is right up your alley. As its name suggests, Matchali is rooted in its passion for matcha’s health benefits and rich cultural heritage. So, it’s only right that the mooncakes also embody this, sourcing ceremonial grade matcha directly from a fifth-generation tea farm in Uji, Kyoto—also known as the matcha capital of the world. The mooncakes are made in collaboration with esca, prepared without preservatives and are vegetarian friendly. This year, there are two tantalising flavours that capture Hong Kong’s culinary heritage. These are Matcha Almond and Matcha Red Bean. Mooncake lovers can enjoy the blend of matcha with the subtle nuttiness of almonds or try the fusion of macha with Hong Kong’s red bean.
The Merchants kicks off its first Mid-Autumn celebrations by introducing three limited-edition gift box sets. The team is paying homage to traditional Suzhou-style mooncakes, known for its unique multi-layered, flakey, and crumbly crust that resembles pastry. While you can’t go wrong with the Signature Mooncake Set, we recommend the Savoury Set instead. It features two flavours including the exclusive Xiān Ròu Yuèbǐng (meat-filled mooncakes) and the smoky Jinhua ham from Zhejiang province. Place your orders online through Alfred’s or by calling +852 6976 1812.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the most popular mooncake fillings?
The most popular mooncake fillings are egg custard, lotus seed paste, and red bean paste.
– Can you eat mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival?
Yes, you can eat mooncakes during Mid-Autumn Festival. It is a staple treat during the festival season.