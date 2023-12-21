Renowned Chinese beverage chain “Mixue Ice Cream & Tea” opens its first store in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s bubble tea fans are abuzz with excitement as beverage chain “Mixue Ice Cream & Tea” from Mainland China opens its doors for the first time in Mong Kok’s Silvercord Centre Plaza. This newcomer has already captured significant attention, with eager patrons forming queues within days of its opening.

Mixue is often referred to as the “Temu (a discount online marketplace) of bubble tea” for its extreme cost performance. The menu at the Hong Kong branch features a tantalizing array of affordable delights that are sure to please the discerning taste buds of locals and visitors alike. Among the highlights are the signature iced lemon water priced at HK$9, the delectable combination of taro pearls with grapes priced at HK$17, and a refreshing fruit sundae available for just HK$13. These mouthwatering offerings are set to captivate a diverse palate, adding a delightful touch to the city’s vibrant culinary landscape.

Founded in 1997 in China’s central Henan Province, Mixue currently operates approximately 28,000 stores in China and has been exploring the overseas markets actively. It opened its first international outpost in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2018, and expanded into Indonesia in 2020. It currently owns around 4,000 stores outside of China in countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Its first store opening in Hong Kong precedes a more significant move from Mixue in Hong Kong as it prepares its initial public offering (IPO) in the city.

