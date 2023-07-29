Grab a cup of joe at the loveliest Starbucks outlets around the world

In our busy routines, coffee has become an essential part of our mornings. Grabbing a cup of joe while heading to the office is a common practice all around the world. Among the plethora of coffee shops, one name shines brightly – Starbucks. Today, we look at the most beautiful Starbucks stores that’ll make your daily coffee run feel extra fancy.

Since its start in 1971 in Seattle, Washington, the popular coffeehouse has become a global phenomenon with thousands of stores worldwide. What sets Starbucks apart is not just its ubiquitous green mermaid logo or the comforting aroma of freshly brewed coffee; it’s a unique combination of factors that have made it a cultural icon. But did you know several Starbucks outlets around the world are known for their unique and aesthetically-pleasing designs?

Step into any Starbucks store and you’ll be greeted by an inviting atmosphere of soft lighting and earthy furnishings that blends familiarity and innovation. The interior design is crafted around the brand’s interpretation of a “third place” — an area outside of the house and workplace where people can unwind and socialise. Some outlets, however, boast more elaborate and Instagram-worthy concepts that go above and beyond the ordinary, complete with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, mosaic floors, quirky art installations and even sustainable materials.

On the back of Starbucks’ newly launched collaboration with K-pop juggernaut Blackpink in Asia on 25 July — which features limited edition merchandise and a strawberry-chocolate cream frappuccino — we go on a tour of the most stunning Starbucks locations in the world that serve up delicious coffee and deserve a place on your travel itinerary. If caffeine is your love language, you may also want to check out this list of amazing cold brew recipes, and our guide to the most expensive coffees of all time.

18 most beautiful Starbucks stores that deserve a spot on your caffeine-centric travel itinerary

(All images: Courtesy of Starbucks)