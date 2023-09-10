Most expensive steak cuts to indulge in and where to find them

The rich, savoury flavour and its buttery texture make beef a culinary delight that is unmatched by any other meat. This results in some of the most expensive steak cuts that promise deliciousness no matter how they are prepared — grilled, roasted or cooked in a stew.

Technically, beef is the culinary term for the ‘meat of cattle’. Several cultures have developed their own classic beef dishes over the centuries. It has not only been shaped and perfected at home by families with traditional cooking methods but beef has also been made into a luxurious element of haute cuisine at the hands of world-renowned innovative chefs.

The most expensive beef types certainly make sure that they can please even the most discerning palate. But the quality of the cut is essential to yield the finest beef dishes. And this is where a type of beef known as wagyu comes into the picture.

What is wagyu?

All the world’s finest and most expensive beef types are wagyu. It is so famous that the Michelin Guide calls it the “caviar of beef.” It is truly nothing less than a status symbol to dine on a cut of premium Wagyu. Each cut type — whether tenderloin, ribeye or fillet mignon — offers a quintessential texture, flavour and tenderness that cannot be found in any other type of beef across the globe.

Wagyu literally means ‘Japanese cow.’ The American Wagyu Association defines wagyu as “a Japanese beef cattle breed — derived from native Asian cattle.” Japan is, therefore, the prime destination for beef lovers who want to taste possibly the world’s most succulent meat, which has gained the distinction of redefining culinary luxury.

The wagyu were historically used for agriculture at a time when their use as food was banned in feudal Japan. Things changed with the advent of the Meiji Restoration in 1868, and Western food culture was introduced to Japan over the following few decades. Beef, thus, became part of Japanese cuisine only about 100 years ago. The term ‘wagyu’ was created in 1919 when the government introduced the registration of Japanese cattle.

There are only four officially recognised Wagyu breeds. These are Japanese Black, Japanese Brown, Japanese Polled and Japanese Shorthorn. Of them, the Japanese Black, or Kuroge Wagyu, makes up over 90 per cent of Japan’s cattle and consists of three types: Tajima, Kedaka and Shimane. Of the three, only the Tajima is considered the highest class of wagyu beef.

The name ‘Tajima beef’ or Tajima wagyu is often mixed up with ‘Kobe beef.’ This was solved when the Kobe Beef Marketing and Distribution Promotion Association, formed in 1983, developed a ranking system from A1 to A5.

The Japan Meat Grading Association, thus, said that ‘Kobe beef’ will be the name of only the wagyu that comes from purebred Tajima cattle born and raised in the Hyōgo prefecture. As per the grading system, such meat can be called Kobe beef only if it has a BMS (marbling index) of No.6 or higher, a meat quality score of A or B, a yield score of 4 or 5, gross carcass weight of 499.9 kg or less, and fine meat texture and excellent firmness. All other Tajima cattle varieties of meat are known as ‘Tajima beef.’

Restaurants in Japan that serve genuine Kobe beef are certified for authenticity by the association and are allowed to display a small bronze Tajima cow statue as a symbol of the association’s official seal.

Wagyu is known for the presence of intramuscular fat cells, ‘marbling.’ It is a high source of energy, which is healthier than other beef, and has a unique taste and tenderness. The higher the degree of marbling, the better the quality of the wagyu. Thus, the A5 Kobe Wagyu has the highest degree and is so sought-after that it is sold as a luxury gift in some places.

How a difference in beef types created a grading system

The name ‘Tajima beef’ or Tajima Wagyu is often mixed up with ‘Kobe beef.’ This was solved when the Kobe Beef Marketing and Distribution Promotion Association, formed in 1983, developed a ranking system from A1 to A5.

The Japan Meat Grading Association thus said that ‘Kobe beef’ will be the name of only the wagyu that comes from purebred Tajima cattle born and raised in the Hyōgo prefecture. According to the grading system, meat can be called Kobe beef only if it has a BMS (marbling index) of No.6 or higher, a meat quality score of A or B, a yield score of 4 or 5, gross carcass weight of 499.9 kg or less, and has fine meat texture and excellent firmness. All other Tajima cattle varieties of meat are known as ‘Tajima beef.’

Whichever restaurants in Japan serve genuine Kobe beef are certified for authenticity by the association and are allowed to display a small bronze Tajima cow statue as a symbol of the association’s official seal.

Wagyu is known for the presence of intramuscular fat cells, or ‘marbling.’ It is a high source of energy, healthier than other beef varieties and has a unique taste, texture and tenderness. The higher the degree of marbling, the better the quality of the wagyu. A5 Kobe Wagyu (or any other Japanese wagyu with an A5 grade) has the highest degree. It is so sought-after that this type of beef is sold as a luxury gift in some places.

The best beef steak cuts and where to enjoy

Kobe beef

Price range: Approximately USD 500 to USD 2,200 per kg

Kobe beef is by all accounts the world’s most famous and expensive steak cut. As stated, it is considered the highest quality of all wagyu. The beef comes from cattle that are descendants of a single bull named Tajiri who lived between 1939 to 1958. The A5 Kobe beef has the highest level of marbling and tenderness. It has an intense buttery flavour.

The price may vary depending on the type of steak cut of the Kobe beef, with the most expensive type being the fillet mignon. The price of an A5-grade Kobe beef fillet mignon can range from USD 750 to USD 2,200 per kg.

One of the major reasons behind the high price is that Kobe beef is rarely shipped outside of Japan. In fact, export started only in 2012 for the first time with a consignment to Macau. According to data from the Hyōgo prefecture, meat from 1,396 cattle was exported in fiscal 2021.

Best places to try Kobe beef: Kobe is the best place to try authentic Kobe beef steak cuts. Among them is the Kobe steak restaurant Royal Mouriya, where a delicious sampling of 120-gram A5 Kobe beef Finest fillet steak is priced at around USD 160 (JPY 23,640). At Kobe Beef Steak Ishida Kitanozaka, 130 grams of tenderloin of specially selected Kobe beef of BMS grade 10 to 12 will cost around USD 163 (JPY 24,150).

Matsusaka beef

Price: Around USD 500 per kg

Matsusaka beef is another type of expensive steak cut produced in Japan. It is centred in the city of Matsusaka in the Mie prefecture. Exports of Matsusaka beef started in fiscal 2021. The exports are set to rise in 2023, with an association of beef producers and local representatives in the prefecture aiming to ship meat from 300 head of cattle. The number, according to Nikkei, is 13 times that of fiscal 2022. Destinations to which the meat is aimed include the US, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Ōmi beef

Price: Around USD 540 per kg

While Matsusaka beef is from Matsusaka and Kobe beef is from the Hyōgo prefecture, Ōmi beef comes from the Shiga prefecture. Its name comes from Shiga’s old name, Ōmi.

Together with Matsusaka and Kobe, the Ōmi beef forms the three highest-quality wagyu. Ōmi was the first of the three to be exported outside Japan, starting with fiscal 2010. According to Nikkei Asia, the Shiga prefecture exported processed Omi beef from 451 cattle in fiscal 2021.

Where to try: It is best to try Ōmi beef at the 19th-century Matsukiya in the city of Otsu. It is the first Ōmi beef sukiyaki restaurant and held the royal warrant of the Imperial Household Agency as a supplier of this beef for three generations of emperors. The restaurant serves various dishes, including grilled and shabu shabu, of the Ōmi beef. While the sukiyaki Supreme Ōmi beef costs around USD 134 (JPY 19,800), the Supreme fillet steak will cost around USD 171 (JPY 25,300) for 200 grams. A chef’s selection course uses carefully selected Ōmi beef and costs around USD 187 (JPY 27,500). The restaurant says that its Ōmi beef tastes best with its uniquely created condiment, which it calls “Jellied Salt.”

Olive Wagyu

Price range: USD 500 to USD 1,060 per kg

Olive Wagyu comes only from the island of Shodoshima in Kagawa prefecture. The cattle it comes from is known as Sanuki, of which only about 1,700 live on the island. This exclusivity is the reason the Wagyu is one of the rarest steaks in the world.

The beef is popularly known as Olive Wagyu because the cows are fed a special diet of dehydrated and roasted olives, which are common in Shodoshima. The diet of the cattle eventually distinguishes the beef from other wagyu. It brings out a special quality in the beef, with higher levels of oleic acid, giving it a nutty taste and a taste of olive oil.

Olive Wagyu beef is incredibly tender. As such, it isn’t ideal for grilling or roasting. It isn’t generally found in restaurants because of its scarcity but might be available online. For instance, Crowd Cow, an online meat distribution company, was the first to import it into the US and is now a top distributor of the steak cut.

Miyazaki Wagyu

Price range: USD 420 to USD 600 per kg

Like the rest, Miyazaki Wagyu comes from the Miyazaki prefecture in Japan. It is a four-time winner of the Wagyu Olympics — a top-tier competition held every five years to select the best cattle in all of Japan. Over 400 cattle entered the competition in the 2022 edition. It was the fourth consecutive win for Miyazaki Wagyu, which helped it reach a revered status among beef enthusiasts.

The cattle that give the Miyazaki Wagyu are fed a daily diet of wheat, corn and grass for at least 900 days. They are provided with the utmost care by their owners, which is extremely personalised for each bovine. Unlike commercial beef, the Miyazaki cattle are not butchered until they are 28 to 32 months old. This longer period allows the cattle to develop the needed fat. The beef is very tender and can be cooked on a charcoal grill.

Where to eat: Fat Cow in Singapore uses Miyazaki Wagyu for a wide range of dishes. There are Miyazaki wagyu beef sushi and beef cutlets alongside A4 Miyazaki wagyu premium donburi. The shabu-style Miyazaki wagyu is available as part of the chef’s table omakase dinner menu for around USD 213 (SGD 290), excluding other charges. A separate wagyu omakase menu, priced at around USD 213 (SGD 290), excluding other charges, contains various wagyu varieties, including Miyazaki. The restaurant mentions that seasonal specials with Miyazaki beef are available only till 28 September 2023.

(Hero and Featured images: moreau tokyo/@moreau_tokyo/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the most expensive cut of steak you can get?

The most expensive steak cut is the Kobe Wagyu of grade A5 cut in fillet mignon style.

– Where is the best steak cut from?

All the world’s most expensive and finest steak cuts come from Japan.