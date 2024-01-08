facebook
08 Jan 2024 11:11 AM

Mrs. H’s Coffee House is an upcoming cafe in Sheung Wan with a secret

Johanna Muliani

Mrs. H’s Coffee House is a new coffee shop coming soon to Sheung Wan housing a hidden speakeasy behind the cafe.

If you’ve been walking down Hollywood Road lately, you might have spotted a white and bright yellow illustration covering one of the shops down the street. That’s precisely where the cafe will be, opening in early February.

Here, you can enjoy British hospitality with specialty coffee brews and homemade artisanal pastries to have with your drink. While not much is known yet about what else they will offer, Mrs. H’s Coffee House has all it takes to be your next go-to neighbourhood spot.

 

Behind Mrs. H’s Coffee House is hidden speakeasy, the Holywell’s. The cocktail and mocktail menu is inspired by classic British delights and separated into mains, desserts, and digestives. Try the Full English, which takes the English Breakfast and turns it into a Bloody Mary, or satisfy your sweet tooth with the Banoffee Pie. If you prefer a mocktail, go for the Driver’s Pint, which offers the flavours of Irish coffee without the alcohol.

Whether you prefer coffee or alcohol, this upcoming spot has what you’re looking for. Interested? Follow their Instagram and keep your eyes peeled for more info regarding its opening date.

Location: Mrs. H’s Coffee House, G/F, 140 Hollywood Rd, Central

(Images: Mrs. H’s Coffee House via Instagram)

Johanna Muliani
