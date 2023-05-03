Hennessy continues NBA partnership with Hong Kong takeover

Hong Kong is getting ready to celebrate the continuation of the partnership between the NBA and Hennessy V.S.O.P. The collaborative release will see a take over at Central’s giant LED screen followed by a Streetball Challenge, and a takeover at K11 MUSEA’s outdoor lawn space.

Since becoming the official spirit of the NBA in 2021, both the NBA and Hennessy have been celebrating their “Game never Stops” ethos with inventive activations. This latest initiative in Hong Kong is set to launch this year’s Hennessy V.S.O.P NBA 2023 Limited Edition. Kicking things off is a a special 3D promotional video that will play on Central’s giant screen just below the popular LKF nightclub district.

On top of the outdoor ad, K11 MUSEA’s outdoor lawn on the sixth floor will be transformed with a basketball-themed installation where guests can enjoy NBA inspired Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktails, DJ and performances from emerging artist TIAB and kayan9896 (Jeannie Ng Ka Yan). Taiwanese superstar OSN (Er-xuan Gao) will also be making an appearance.

For those looking to compete in basketball, the Streetball Challenge will be held on May 13 at a “Hennessy in the Paint” court where “Made In Chai City” and The South China Athletic Association (SCAA) Men’s Basketball Team will face off before opening the courts up for a public tournament.

As part of the promotion, those that pick up a bottle in Hong Kong from select retailers will have the chance to score the Hennessy x NBA basketball with every $2,000 HKD spend or a Hennessy bomber jacket with every $5,000 HKD purchase. Learn more over at Hennessy HK.

Those interested in participating in the basketball tournament can find the details below:

Hennessy Streetball Challenge

13 May 2023 (Saturday) 2:00 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Rooftop of the multi-storey car park,

Tsing Yi Shopping Centre, Tsing Yip Street,

Tsing Yi, Kwai Tsing District, New Territories

* A free shuttle bus service will be arranged at Admiralty MTR Station

(Images: Hennessy)