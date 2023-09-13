The No. 3 London Dry Gin and Globe-Trotter Martini Case is limited to 100 examples

No. 3 London Dry Gin & Globe-Trotter have come together for a limited-edition martini case and surprise activation of three travel-inspired cocktails in Hong Kong.

Celebrating No. 3 London Dry Gin and Globe-Trotter’s pursuit of perfection and the love for travel, the set raises the bar in luxury travel accessories with a hand-crafted Globe-Trotter martini case in beautiful teal and tan leather. The set is packed with two bespoke No. 3 Gin x Nude Martini glasses, a limited edition Vermouth bottle endorsed by master mixologist Alessandro Palazzi, leather embossed coasters, two No. 3 Gin Martini picks, and of course a 70cl bottle of No. 3 London Dry Gin.

“We have curated the ultimate Martini Case, designed to provide an unrivalled travelling Martini experience that embodies the mastery and luxury of two iconic brands,” said Madeleine Axelsson, Global Brand Controller for No. 3 London Dry Gin. Darius Alavi-Ellis, Marketing Director of Globe-Trotter, commented on the collaboration, “This collaboration with No. 3 London Dry Gin reflects our shared passion for creating contemporary products using traditional crafts and the finest materials.”

The exclusive Martini Travel Case is limited to 100 sets and retails for £1,800 GBP (~$17,550 HKD). Those interested can find the case for sale at the Globe-Trotter Hong Kong Boutique at The Peninsula Arcade in Tsim Sha Tsui.

For the launch of the case in the city, three award-winning Hong Kong mixologists have created exclusive cocktails inspired by the theme of travel which will be available at their respective bars below: