The Pizza Bar on 38th returns to Landmark Mandarin Oriental for January pop-up

The Pizza Bar on 38th is returning to the Landmark Mandarin Oriental from January 15 to 28. The Private Dining Room will be transformed into a pop-up pizza bar with a chef’s table set up so you can see the elite team led by Executive Chef Daniele Cason in action right in front of you.

The Pizza Bar on 38th is nothing short of legendary, with numerous awards and recognitions under its belt. It was ranked 1st in Asia Pacific and 4th worldwide in the 50 Top Pizza, and given the highest rating in Gambero Rosso’s pizza guide. This is not an experience you want to miss out.

The pop-up offers authentic Roman-style pizza alla pala with a dough engineered to produce a light and more digestible crust. Here, East and West blends together seamlessly with premium ingredients. Japanese yellow and purple cauliflowers and fresh mountain vegetables are served alongside San Marzano Solania tomatoes, creating a concotion of fresh flavours. Also in the mix is savoury Bafun sea urchin from Hokkaido, artisanal Napoli Fior di Latte mozzarella, and the option to add Baerii and Schrenckii caviar for an extra HK$288 per 10 grams.

The Pizza Bar on 38th team will be open for both lunch and dinner each day during the promotional period. Their menu includes one starter, seven slices of gourmet pizzas, and one dessert. Weekday lunch will be available for HK$838+ while weekend lunch and daily dinner will be HK$1,338+, including a 3-glass Discovery Wine Pairing. The wine pairing can be upgraded to a 3-glass Premium Wine Pairing by the Director of Wine at the hotel, Dirk Chen, for HK$1,988+ in total.

Those who wish to try the delectable offerings from the Pizza Bar on 38th will have to book in advance with credit card guarantee. You can reserve by phone (+852 2132 0066), email, or online.

Address: The Pizza Bar on 38th Pop-Up, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Rd Central, Central

(Images: The Landmark Mandarin Oriental)