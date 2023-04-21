LSA Reviews: Auor, innovative French with Southeast Asian influences

Asian fine dining chefs are increasingly infusing their French cooking techniques with tastes of their home regions. Chef Edward Voon, formerly of Le Pan, has been working on perfecting his flavours at Auor (pronounced “hour”), his new restaurant in Wan Chai.

A Review of Auor

Even from his Le Pan days, Chef Edward Voon has tried to marry his favourite regional flavours to his French cooking techniques, and he has continued to hone his own distinct style at Auor and has broadened his influences beyond Singaporean tastes.

His new spring menu at Auor is definitely his most well thought-out and refined one thus far. Auor’s dinner menu has traditionally been a six-course gastronomic journey and Chef Voon has pulled out all the stops with six caviar snacks to kickstart the meal.

His Caviar Carnaval is like a crash course in caviar tasting as he paired six different kinds of caviar – including oscietra, baerii and Royal Cristal caviar – with subtle vegetables such as carrots, cabbage and potatoes. The vegetal snacks gave enough flavour but did not fight to overpower the caviar, allowing the palate to truly enjoy the umami of the different caviars.

The bread basket started off the “Six Rounds” dinner menu proper with a bang, not as much for the sourdough as for the amazingly piquant sambal spread; it was hard not to stuff ourselves with too much bread.

The menu at Auor is more geared towards seafood than red meat. Round One started with a hamachi sashimi, with sweet honeydew melon, oyster cream and a house-made hour and sour Thai sauce that certainly whet the appetite for what was to come.

What’s notable about Chef Voon’s use of Asian flavours is its restraint. More often than not, you can taste enough of a hint to pique your interest, a taste that is both familiar and yet unfamiliar to what might otherwise be a traditionally French dish.

Particularly outstanding was the mud crab au gratin with Sarawak black pepper. The classic cheesy crab gratin was creamy, and the light zing of the black pepper and lemon zest offset the richness of the au gratin and lifted it to gorgeous levels.

The Brittany blue lobster, served with organic choy sum, was lightly charcoal grilled but what looked like a normal lobster reduction sauce was enhanced with Fujian spices, dry shrimp paste, garlic, shallots, ginger and tamarind sauce.

The lamb loin in Sichuan mala sauce and the Wagyu beef (with supplement) with satay sauce – the only two red meat choices on the menu – further teases Chef Voon’s belief that east can meet west with unanticipated results.

But it isn’t all spices; the South African abalone chargrilled in a silky rich Cantonese bouillon made from boiling pork bones, Hunan ham, kombu and dry shiitake over six hours and served with buckwheat noodles and winter truffles was a knockout.

Chef Voon fittingly ended our culinary experience in Hong Kong with a generous bird’s nest extra and a classic Yuen Yeung dessert with all the full flavours of the cha chaan teng favourite blend of milk coffee and tea.

Cuisine

Innovative French

We Loved

Caviar Carnaval

Crab meat au gratin

Abalone and buckwheat noodles

The Vibe

The name Auor is actually made up of the elemental symbol Au and the French word, Or, both of which means gold so you can expect lots of gold elements and motifs within the restaurant. Added to the warm lighting, it makes for a very welcoming feel. The main dining room isn’t very big but tables are set apart at a comfortable distance, and there is a private room for those who prefer even more privacy. There’s also a chef’s table that seats about 10. There is a good wine list but those who may not feel confident enough to make their own choices might want to leave it in the hands of head sommelier Cherish Ho, who does an awesome wine pairing ($880).

Quick Notes

Price for two:

$3,360+ before drinks

Address:

4/F, 88 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Tel. 2866 4888

Opening Hours:

Wednesday – Saturday: 12nn – 3pm

Tuesday – Saturday: 6.30pm – 11.30pm