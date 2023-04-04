LSA Reviews: Sushi Masa

Omakase meals don’t come cheap, with most sets going for an average of between $2,000 to $4,000 even before the sake or plum wine, but Sushi Masa x Taiko Sake in Causeway Bay is bucking the trend by offering the full omakase experience of 16 courses for only $498.

A Review of Sushi Masa x Taiko Sake, Causeway Bay

First things first: if you google Sushi Masa in Hong Kong, you will find at least four places with the same name in various locations. The one we’re at is on Kingston Street near Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay.

When we were first told of the prices at Sushi Masa, we were a little incredulous. Perhaps there was a zero missing somewhere, we thought. But we soon learned that things that sound too good to be true can be true.

The $498 set is actually the most expensive set on the menu and you can opt for correspondingly smaller sets at $198, $298, and $398, respectively. Prices are the same for lunch and dinner.

Naturally, at those prices, we adjusted our expectations; we definitely weren’t expecting a refined Sushi Shikon or Sushi Hare experience. But stepping through the doors, we were pleasantly surprised to find a set up that would not be out of place in any other omakase restaurant with warm bright lights and a clean counter that seats 14.

But the place is not competing with the top of the range. Instead, they tell us, they wanted to aim more at a demographic, especially the younger crowd, who were priced out of the market and give them a chance to enjoy the experience.

To this end, Sushi Masa has achieved its aim. The experience with each course meticulously prepared and served individually elevates the experience of just a lunch sushi set. The fish served is of course flown in fresh every day and there were seasonal specialities like the firefly squid. With two seatings each for lunch and dinner, they finish their stocks every day.

Hong Kong-born Chef Masa, who has worked for over 10 years in Japan and Hong Kong, has also tried to create unique dishes, one of which is his tuna sushi smothered with grated foie gras. The umami from the foie gras added a unique flavour to the sushi.

His blizzard foie gras cheese tofu was also outstanding. While the grated foie gras was a welcome addition, it was really the firm, creamy texture of the cheese tofu that was impressive.

To be honest, there were more repetitions of some ingredients than I would have liked. But I have been to more expensive places guilty of this. I confess that the price point at Sushi Masa makes me a bit more tolerant.

And, if you’re in the mood for some sake, the restaurant has a collaboration with Taiko Sake, a distillery with more than 350 years history, and has a great selection at rather reasonable prices. If you can’t or don’t want to join the Hong Kong crush on a plane to Japan, Sushi Masa would be a great choice for an affordable night out.

Cuisine

Japanese omakase

We Loved

The price!

Grated foie gras tuna sushi

Sea urchin tricolour cup

Blizzard foie gras cheese tofu

The Vibe

Counter seatings makes conversation difficult for large groups unless you can book up the whole restaurant so the most ideal would be an intimate dinner for two. The seating space is quite comfortable allowing more than just elbow room. A tip would be to ask for the two corner seats which will allow for a little more space.

Quick Notes

Price for two:

$1,000

Address:

Shop H2B, G/F, Fashion Walk, 9 Kingston Street, Causeway Bay

Tel. 31082191

Opening Hours:

12nn – 3pm (2 seatings)

6pm – 10pm (2 seatings)

We captured the experience in the video below:

