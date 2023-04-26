LSA Reviews: The Merchants, elevated modern Shanghainese restaurant with a killer view

The Merchants is the first of four new concepts to open on the 43rd to 45th floors of Gloucester Tower in Central. Headed by award-winning Chef Chen Tian Long, formerly of the one-star Michelin Jade de Jardin, the restaurant will serve contemporary Shanghainese in modern settings.

A Review of The Merchants

One of the hallmarks of Shanghainese cuisine is the richness of their flavours, with perhaps more of an emphasis on the sweetness. With more health conscious diners these days, it’s not a cuisine that allows for frequent indulgence.

This is perhaps what makes me appreciate the choices at The Merchants more: that Chef Chen has been able to keep the authenticity of the tastes without the usual cloying sweetness. One of the first things that the restaurant has done is to swear off MSG, which will be good news to those with allergies.

With a group of eight, we started off with four appetisers: crispy eel with sweet vinegar ($168), tossed sea cucumber with Sichuan peppercorn and sesame oil ($238), drunken crab with 25-year hua diao wine (market price), and the traditional deep-fried pomfret in sweet soy sauce ($158).

Both the eel and the pomfret were only lightly sweetened, allowing for the natural tastes of the seafood to come through. I loved the tossed sea cucumber with the peppercorn giving it a pleasant piquancy. The raw crabs were wonderfully packed with roe, with the hua diao wine infusing it with a subtle and mellow sweetness.

The hot and sour soup ($148 per head) is one of the best I have had in recent memory. Brimming with julienned fungus, bamboo shoots and seafood, every mouthful was a burst of flavours on the taste buds, equally hot and sour at the same time.

For comparison, we had the mandarin fish cooked two ways: shredded and stir-fried ($788) and the other deep fried with sweet and sour sauce ($688). It was an interesting juxtaposition of tastes. The stir-fried allowed the juicy tenderness of the meat to shine through and, while the sweet and sour sauce was the hero of the other, they hit a good balance with the moistness of the fish.

The braised meatball ($228), more popularly known as the “lion’s head”, is another example how sweetness can be tempered well with the natural flavours of the pork. The jasmine tea-smoked duck ($628) was wonderfully fragrant, however I felt they could have hit a better balance with the size of the cuts, which were too big for the tiny steamed buns, or vice versa.

The highlight of the meal was the claypot rice with crab meat and fish maw ($988 for four-person serving). The rice may not have had the smokiness associated with claypot but it served well to soak up the rich umami of fish maw, crab meat and roe. It probably did a disservice to the xiao longbao, which felt a little lackluster after.

The glutinous pearls in osmanthus sweet soup with rice wine ($58 per person) and the deep-fried lava sesame rice balls ($88) rounded up the meal nicely. Even though, it felt like we had had a lot of food, portion sizes were good and we ended the meal comfortably.

The restaurant also has a set lunch menu for $598 per person with a choice of appetiser, soup, main course, vegetables, rice/noodles or dim sum, and dessert: a great choice if you don’t want to go through the a la carte menu of over 100 items to choose from!

Cuisine

Modern Shanghainese

We Recommend

Appetiser

Drunken crab with 25-year hua diao wine (market price)

Tossed sea cucumber with Sichuan peppercorn and sesame oil ($238)

Main Course

Deep fried mandarin fish with sweet and sour sauce ($688)

Claypot rice with crab meat and fish maw ($988)

Dessert

Glutinous pearls in osmanthus sweet soup with rice wine ($58 per person)

The Vibe

The Merchants is part of the FORTY-FIVE concept which has taken the space previously held by the Bankers’ Club. With its Belle Epoque vibes and plush interiors, it’s easy to see it becoming the go-to place for Central suits. The place offers panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, giving different vibes on a clear day and at night. Ahead of the official opening of The Cardinal Point later in May, The Merchants diners can also enjoy post-meal drinks at the rooftop bar.

Quick Notes

Price for two:

Lunch $600

Dinner $800 – $1,000

Address:

43/F, Gloucester Tower Landmark, Central, Hong Kong

Tel. 2155 4141

Opening Hours:

Monday – Friday: 12nn – 2.30pm, 6pm – 11pm

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holiday: 11.30am – 3pm, 6pm – 11pm