Rollie welcomes new head chef Andy with refreshed summer menu

Rollie turns a new chapter as it welcomes new head chef Andy. Bringing nearly two decades of experience working with Japanese cuisines in the U.S. and South East Asia, Andy joins Will Fang’s THE DPT Group restaurant from his most recent post at Wagyumafia in Hong Kong.

Situated on Cochrane Street, a quick glance from the midlevels escalators would place Rollie as just another modern omakase restaurant. However, upon a closer look, one will find distinctive details inspired by Venice Beach and street culture, hinting at something different. Stepping inside, California hip-hop hits play in the background while oddities from Supreme are placed along the traditional cutlery and Japanese furnishing.

The theme is best described as west coast-style Japanese food, which has developed into its own cuisine. Highlighted are the range of open-style hand rolls which are served in a fun and casual atmosphere. On top of the signature offerings such as the wil.i.roll, a tribute to founder Wil who personally created a richly-textured concoction of spicy tuna, and the Ex-Scallop-Ur, which matches garlic butter seared scallops and blanched asparagus, head chef Andy introduces a number of new menu items.

The additions include oysters, served both fried and fresh, shisyamo tempura, salmon and yellowtail carpaccio, “Lobstah” and “Big Shrimpin” handrolls, seasonal handrolls using in-season ingredients, and rice bowls. To cap off the night on a sweet note, guests can enjoy the Matcha Basque Burnt Cheesecake made in collaboration with sister company Cookie Department which operates a branch around the corner.

“My family’s restaurant shaped my childhood, and growing up around it taught me a lot about life and what it takes to run a successful establishment. There’s no better place to draw inspiration from than personal experience, and I hope to bring these memories to life with Rollie and other future projects.” – Wil Fang, founder of The DPT Group.

For larger parties and special events, a hidden door with a skateboard truck door handle leads to a tuck-away space upstairs. On the drink menu are a range of imported draft beers, sake, spirits and fusion cocktails, while sushi boats, party, and free flow packages are available upon request.

Rollie

G/F, 32號, Cochrane St,

Central, Hong Kong