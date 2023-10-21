Sacai partners with Menchirashi for limited-time udon pop-up at BaseHall

Chitose Abe’s sacai has partnered with Harajuku udon specialist Mechirashi for a special “sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi” experience at Landmark’s Belowground dining destination, BaseHall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sacaiofficial (@sacaiofficial)

From October 20 to 28, guests can enjoy a curated menu featuring collaborative noodles with NIGO’s Tokyo-based curry restaurant CURRY UP® and Hong Kong’s modern izakaya, Yardbird. Featured on the posters and table mats is the Cold Udon, featuring a s(acai) Tempura made of spam. Other options include the Keema Curry Udon from CURRY UP®︎ which is made with minced meet, the Menchirashi Carbonara Udon which comes with cuts of scumptious fatty pork, and Yardbird’s Tori Paitan Udon — served with a thick chicken bone broth and meatballs.

To celebrate the occassion, sacai also worked with CURRY UP®︎ for limited-time merchandise. Custom graphics can be found across caps, plates, and tees highlighting all the brands involved.

Ahead of the opening, we stopped by to try the noodles and interview some of the culinary superstars behind the project. Stay tuned for our recap video and head below for the pop-up store details.

Opening Schedule:

Oct 21: 11:00 – 22:00

Oct 22: CLOSED

Oct 23: 11:00 – 16:00

Oct 24 to 28: 11:00 – 22:00

*Oct 26 will close at 17:30

*Oct 27 will close at 20:00

sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi

Address: BaseHall 02, LG/F, Jardine House

1 Connaught Place, Central,

Hong Kong

BELOWGROUND

Address: Basement, Landmark Atrium,

15 Queen’s Road, Central,

Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELOWGROUND (@belowground.hk)

Image Credit: Sacai