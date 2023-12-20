Make your own Christmas ornament at Silk’s new Hysan Place location

Bubble tea fans, we’re all familiar with Silk and its “Smooth as Silk” drinks. The bubble tea shop has taken the city by storm with its appealing design and taste to match. It’s no surprise that a new location is coming already to keep up with demand.

Silk’s new shop is at Hysan Place. The official opening date is on December 22, although the shop is actually already open for business. To celebrate the opening of the new location and with Christmas coming up, Silk will be giving out DIY Christmas ornament kits for the first 50 customers each day from December 22 to 26.

Order your drink, and while you wait, sit down and make your very own personalised ornament. The kit comes with a clear ball that you can fill up with decorations, some silk (of course), and a polaroid of yourself with your Silk drink. Now you have another decoration you can hang on your Christmas tree!

What to order?

If you’re not sure what to drink, try the Hysan Place exclusive, Smooth Mix. It’s a Yuen Yeung base served with a cheese cloud and crème brûlée top. You can only find this in the new location, so be sure to check it out. You can also order the Christmas special, Burnt Choco. The hot chocolate comes with toasted marshmallows on top and is sure to keep you warm in the cold weather.

Silk, Shop 16, B2/F, Hysan Place, 500 Hennessy Rd, Causeway Bay

Find other Silk locations here.

(Images: Silk)