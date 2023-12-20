Heat things up with Starbucks’ Dragon Japanese Chai Tea Latte

Starbucks is already releasing its Lunar New Year promotional drinks for next year’s Zodiac.

Already a fan-favourite coffee chain during the holiday season, Starbucks Japan is known for releasing seasonal takes on its popular drinks that are playful and sweet.

As next year’s Zodiac falls on the year of the Dragon, the coffee chain is releasing a chilled cup series (the ones that you can find at supermarkets and 7-Elevens) with a fiery bite. Dressed in red, white, and yellow, with the customary green and white siren logo, the Dragon Japanese Chai Tea Latte is made from hojicha and is blended with cinnamon and Japanese pepper.

With this combination of spices, drinkers will get the usual milk coffee taste with an added kick of spice. Select shops in Hong Kong will have it but it will mainly be released in Japan for a limited time from December 26 for a price of ¥219 JPY (~$12 HKD).

For those looking to celebrate the holidays with Starbucks (and are of legal drinking age), Starbucks Reserve Hong Kong has also launched a holiday Mixology Bar concept at nine locations in the city. This will feature a range of festive coffee and tea-themed cocktails as well as exclusive desserts. You can learn more about that over at our full list of festive offerings.