Eat through New York City restaurants like Taylor Swift

“Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you.” Taylor Swift has a serious love affair with New York City, as evident in her song lyrics. On October 27, 2023, she released her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s version), and it’s looking like Miss Taylor Swift has brought that entire era back to life with many high-profile visits to top NYC restaurants. Read on for a list of her favourites.

Taylor is our newest billionaire in town, and she’s been living it up in New York City. She’s been seen out and about with her high-profile girlfriends and on dates with her new beau, American Footballer Travis Kelce. And, like the rest of us, she has to eat, right? Look through Taylor Swift’s recent paparazzi pictures and you’ll see that many of them are taken outside of NYC restaurants.

So, if you want to sing, write, or perform like Swift, we can’t help you; but if you want to eat like Swift when you’re in the city, you’re in for a treat. But here’s the catch — the Taylor Swift Effect has taken over these eateries, with Swifties from near and far flocking to these restaurants in hopes of tasting the same food, and maybe catching a glimpse of “Miss Americana” herself.

Taylor Swift-approved restaurants in NYC

Via Carota

Remember when Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were first spotted together shortly after Joe and Sophie’s divorce became public? They met at Via Carota, an excellent Tuscan-inspired restaurant operated by Jody Williams and Rita Sodi in the West Village. Swift appears to be a big fan since she’s been spotted there several times. Her first public images after her breakup with Joe Alwyn were also snapped just in front of Via Carota. But it’s not just Swift — you’ll find regulars like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, and Andy Cohen hanging out there.

Via Carota was once famous for being walk-in only, with lines stretching for more than two hours. However, they’ve now opened up several tables available for reservations, even issuing a cookbook last year. If you’re planning to try your luck by walking in, be prepared to wait — but trust us, it’s worth it. The menu changes seasonally, so you can’t go wrong with anything — but, what are their most famous dishes? The cacio e pepe, with the green salad.

Address: 51 Grove Street, New York City

Temple Bar

After the highly papped dinner of Swift and Turner at Via Carota, they reportedly went to the Temple Bar, which reopened in 2021, for a few drinks. The dark ambience of this moody martini bar, complete with its checkered floor and disco ball, is perfect for a low-key hangout. Reports suggest that the duo savoured some martinis and treated themselves to Temple Bar’s famous caviar bumps, all while soaking in the Art Deco vibes. Don’t miss out on pairing your drink with their steak cubes and grilled cheese while you are in there.

Address: 332 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012

BondST

Taylor Swift had a star-studded hangout with her squad in November, including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and the new member to the crew, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The paparazzi had a field day photographing the group in front of BondST, one of the busiest restaurants in town. This place is huge, taking up an entire brownstone in the NoHo neighbourhood.

BondST is famous for its sushi parlour, having gained renown for its Japanese-inspired meals with a contemporary touch. If you like sushi, you’re in for a treat. But it’s not just about the sushi; there are other treats as well. Menu favourites like the crispy rice, big-eye tuna tarts, and Wagyu skirt steak are all options worth trying.

Address:

6 Bond Street, NYC 10012

20 Hudson Yards, NYC 10001

Zero Bond

Zero Bond, the exclusive NoHo member club run by Scott Sartiano, is Taylor Swift’s go-to spot in NYC. With celeb regulars like Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian, it’s got an Omakase room, a full-service restaurant, and a fancy wine-and-whiskey cellar. The privacy game is strong here, thanks to a strict no-photo policy. Swift has been spotted leaving after a Chiefs’ win with Travis Kelce, and has visited this place numerous times with her pals Blake Lively, Ed Sheeran, and others. The exclusive members list includes many athletes, business people, and creatives.

Address: 0 Bond St, New York, NY 10012

Emilio’s Ballato

Taylor Swift was spotted heading into Emilio’s Ballato, a vintage Italian gem downtown, with Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Brittany Mohanes in October. According to media reports, Swift has visited this place more than once in recent months.

The owner’s son, Emilio Vitolo Jr., is widely regarded as one of New York City’s top hosts. The walk-in restaurant is also no stranger to celebrities and high-profile guests. Start with a glass of their house red or white wine. And whatever you do, don’t skip the focaccia – as Emilio’s specialty, it’s the real deal. Follow up the appetiser with red sauce chicken Parmesan or, if you’re feeling particularly daring, the tripe. The linguine with white clam sauce is a must-order main dish. If you’re dining with friends, the fennel sausage with broccoli rabe or the veal Milanese are always wonderful choices. Bon appetit!

Address: 55 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012

Nobu Fifty Seven

Remember the first pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that surfaced when they were going to the SNL after party? These pictures, showing the couple holding hands, sent the internet into a frenzy. But, before their now-iconic cameo during the SNL episode, the couple dined together at Nobu Fifty Seven. This hotspot occupies a massive 4,300-square-foot facility, equipped with many private rooms for added privacy. With their legendary black miso cod, hamachi with Jalapeño, and, of course, sushi on the menu, Nobu Fifty Seven is undoubtedly one of those places that “never goes out of style.”

Address: 40 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

The Waverly Inn

Here’s another NYC restaurant frequented by our beloved Miss Americana, Taylor Swift. She and Travis Kelce were recently snapped on a high-profile date night at this popular West Village treasure housed in a modest brownstone on Bank Street. Inside, the decor is warm and sombre, with Ed Sorrel murals. Notably, it is also the place said by Donald Trump to be serving “the worst food in the city”.

Step outside and you’ll be transported into a beautiful garden with ivy-covered walls. As the temperature drops for the winter season, their famous chicken pot pie makes a wonderful balm for the soul. Small appetisers such as burrata, beetroot salad, cheese platters, oysters, and pate are all also available on the menu alongside Amish chicken, Scottish salmon, duck two ways, and a cheddar burger with fries as main courses.

Address: 16 Bank Street, New York, New York 10014

Minetta Tavern

Dressed in a cosy Gucci jumper, Taylor Swift recently graced the tables of popular Greenwich Village hangout Minetta Tavern, accompanied by her singer-songwriter pal Phoebe Bridgers. The evening’s gastronomic trip, meticulously documented on Instagram by Minetta Tavern’s restaurateur Keith McNally, says that she opted for baked oysters, scallops, Dover sole, and lobster vol au vents. According to the Instagram post, she enjoyed her meal and she’ll probably come back some other time. If Swift decides to return, the legendary burger at Minetta Tavern, widely regarded as one of Manhattan’s greatest, may be a tempting option to consider.

Address: 113 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Fouquet’s New York

Swift has also recently dined at Fouquet’s New York with Sophie Turner and Haim Sisters. The family of hoteliers also runs Paris’ renowned Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s. This Martin Brudnizki-built treasure houses two separate dining establishments: Par Ici Café, which specialises in vegan and plant-based cooking, and Brasserie Fouquet’s, a classic Parisian restaurant created by Pierre Gagnaire. Though there’s no news which one she visited, steak tartare, escargot, sole meunière, and onion soup here is delicious. The hotel also has a lobby and a rooftop bar.

Address: 456 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

Mulberry Bar

Swift and Turner, the new member of the BFF club, planned a girls’ night out at the newly opened Mulberry Bar. Since its star-studded launch, which included Camila Mendes, Sebastian Stan, Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio, this location has been the talk of the town. Taylor Swift’s presence just adds to the excitement.

Mulberry Bar, decorated with Emelie Törling murals, and Jean Cocteau-esque figures, has become a favourite hangout for Jason Mamoa, Christian Siriano, Janet Jackson, Alicia Silverstone, and Beck.

Address: 240 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012

Freemans

Swift managed to sneak in a lovely dinner in New York City with singer Gracie Abrams (one of the openers for her US leg of the Eras tour) after her shows in Argentina, where Travis Kelce accompanied her. The eatery is nestled away along a graffiti-covered lane off the Bowery on the Lower East Side. Since its inception in 2004, Freemans has been a popular dining destination, famous for its seasonal American cuisine such as whole grilled brook trout and roasted delicata squash with pumpkin seed salsa verde.

Address: Freeman Alley, New York, NY 10002

Il Buco Alimentari

Taylor Swift met up with Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern at Il Buco Alimentari a few months ago. The place is home to an all-day cafe, market, and dining room, with cuisine centred on house-cured meats and freshly baked bread. Moreover, it offers a variety of eating experiences, including snacks, panini, whole fish, and other main courses with an Italian flair. Imported Italian pantry products adorn the walls. Guests dining in can enjoy the restaurant’s pizzas, salads, and different kinds of pasta.

Address: 53 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012

La Lanterna di Vittorio

Taylor Swift and her buddy Todrick Hall stopped by this beautiful cafe in Greenwich Village for an Italian feast. According to a restaurant representative, the singer ordered two personal-size gourmet thin-crust pizzas: the Margherita and the Rosetta De Lyo, which included Gorgonzola and salami. They also requested two double French martinis to wash their food down, and finished their meal with the cafe’s delicious tiramisu with vanilla gelato. After the meal, the friends descended into the restaurant’s downstairs jazz bar and supper club, Bar Next Door.

Address: 129 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Locanda Verde

Swift, who reportedly owns multiple residences in Tribeca, is a frequent visitor to chef Andrew Carmellini’s famous Italian restaurant, Locanda Verde. Reportedly, Swift came to dine at the restaurant with Lily Aldridge. Co-owned by Robert De Niro, the NYC restaurant has drawn a star-studded clientele that includes Harry Styles, Drew Barrymore, and of course Taylor Swift herself.

Address: 377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

Bubby’s

Bubby’s, owned by Ron Silver, serves hearty fare including pancakes, pies, biscuits, and typical American comfort foods. Located in Swift’s Tribeca neighbourhood and noted for its excellent pies, the diner was eemed the ideal setting for Swift and Lena Dunham’s friend date.

Address: 120 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

