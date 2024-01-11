Tell Camellia brings Tokyo’s Mixology Salon to Hong Kong with guest shift on January 17 to 18

Tea lovers, you don’t want to miss out on this. Tell Camellia is inviting mixologists Nalika and Kota from Tokyo’s Mixology Salon to its Central location for a guest shift. The Japanese duo will be at the Hong Kong bar for two nights from January 17 to 18, working the bar from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Both Tell Camellia and Mixology Salon specialise in creating tea-inspired cocktails, or “teatails,” and have made it to Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Both locations seek to highlight the flavours and origins of teas from around the world and are constantly innovating by utilising tea-infused spirits and modern techniques such as distillation and centrifugation.

While Tell Camellia works with a variety of tea leaves from all over the world, Mixology Salon mostly focuses on Japanese teas and pays respect to the tradition of tea ceremonies. For the guest shift, we can expect some of their signature “teatails” featuring gyokuro, hojicha, and Taiwanese oolong tea.

Drinks from Mixology Salon include the Green Tea Old Fashioned which puts a refreshing twist on the classic cocktail and comes highly recommended by those who have visited the bar in Ginza Six. Other tea-infused iterations of classic cocktails are also offered, such as a Gyokuro Martini and a Hojicha Negroni. The team also crafts original cocktails, such as the Soba Cha cocktail which infuses buckwheat tea into vodka and mixes it with pineapple and miso.

Whether the Mixology Salon bartenders will bring their signature cocktails from Japan to Hong Kong or create new “teatails,” Tell Camellia’s guest shift is guaranteed to be an exciting experience for all who visit.

Location: Tell Camellia, LG/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central

(Images: Tell Camellia / Mixology Salon)