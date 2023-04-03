facebook
Tesla's GigaBier is a German beer modelled off the Cybertruck
Tesla’s GigaBier is a German beer modelled off the Cybertruck
Dining
04 Apr 2023 01:05 AM

Tesla’s GigaBier is a German beer modelled off the Cybertruck

Ambrose Leung

Tesla continues to release whimsical products outside of its main business of manufacturing electric vehicles. It latest promotional item arrives in the form of a beer modelled off the Cybertruck.

GigaBier encapsulates 500 years of tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beer making and is a pilsner-style beer crafted in Berlin. Sold in packs of three, the bottle was designed to emulate the Cybertruck with its seamless gloss black sleeve bearing a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Brewed using a strain of “Cyberhops,” the beer is described with notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit.

Priced at roughly $760 HKD per pack of three, those interested can head over to Tesla to learn more.

