Tesla’s GigaBier is a German beer modelled off the Cybertruck

Tesla continues to release whimsical products outside of its main business of manufacturing electric vehicles. It latest promotional item arrives in the form of a beer modelled off the Cybertruck.

GigaBier encapsulates 500 years of tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beer making and is a pilsner-style beer crafted in Berlin. Sold in packs of three, the bottle was designed to emulate the Cybertruck with its seamless gloss black sleeve bearing a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Brewed using a strain of “Cyberhops,” the beer is described with notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit.

Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans—Giga Bier now available → https://t.co/5IBX8ymKa4 pic.twitter.com/R3vYgqKrx7 — Tesla Europe (@tesla_europe) March 30, 2023

Priced at roughly $760 HKD per pack of three, those interested can head over to Tesla to learn more.