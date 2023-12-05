13 cafes and restaurants for the best food at The Exchange TRX in KL

Now there’s one more mall to look forward to the next time you make that weekend trip to KL. Nestled in the heart of Malaysia’s international financial district – Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) – The Exchange TRX pulsates as a vibrant lifestyle nucleus. Of course, the new shopping destination is also home to some of the best food in the area, as The Exchange TRX will be introducing a slew of both well-loved cafes and restaurants, as well as new entries to the city for visitors.

Acknowledging that epicurean delights are the heartbeat of any lifestyle exploration, The Exchange TRX masterfully curates a smorgasbord of destination dining. It boasts five diverse dining boroughs, promising a gastronomic odyssey from dawn till dusk. With a dizzying array of over 100 dining outlets, prepare to be spoilt for choice.

The Food Exchange is a contemporary reinterpretation of the quintessential hawker scene, serving up local delicacies, nibbles, and keepsakes. It keeps the culinary plot twisting with alternating themes and live culinary theatrics by local gastronomic virtuosos. Concourse Dining is a global food bazaar, complemented by seated dining alternatives, dishing out chic international and Asian flavours.

Park Dining is an edenic retreat, presenting six unique dining experiences amid lush, garden-themed interiors—perfect for intimate soirées and corporate convocations. Premium Dining is a symphony of gastronomy and aesthetics, offering a high-end dining milieu. Round off an unforgettable day at the Dining Terrace—an open-air haven, where dining and camaraderie intertwine under the stars, making for an enchanting evening saturated with delectable food and delightful company.

If you needed a quick guide on where to find the best food at The Exchange TRX the next time you’re in Kuala Lumpur, read on.

13 best food spots at the newly-opened The Exchange TRX mall in KL:

Shake Shack

Get ready for an explosion of taste as the universally adored Shake Shack is set to make its grand entrance into Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, where it’ll serve some of the best quintessentially American fast food. Renowned for their iconic duo of burgers and milkshakes, this New York-based sensation is poised to redefine your taste expectations.

Prepare your tastebuds for the famed Shackburger, an indulgent delight adorned with its distinctive in-house sauce. The innovative Shroom Burger promises a twist on the traditional, swapping meat patties for a crunchy fried portobello mushroom that’s guaranteed to leave you wanting more.

But the Shake Shack experience is incomplete without their signature crinkle-cut fries. Elevated with a layer of gooey melted cheese, these fries are a must-try. To round off your meal, dive into their acclaimed milkshakes and frozen custard, a treat that’s sure to bring your meal to a sweet, satisfying end.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Cafe Kitsuné TRX

Cafe Kitsuné, the stylish brainchild of the French-Japanese brand Maison Kitsuné, is an intriguing blend of eclectic interests, straddling the worlds of fashion, music, and art. However, it’s their chic cafes, scattered across the globe in cities as diverse as Paris, Tokyo, New York, and London, that truly shines.

Now, they’re gracing Malaysia with their inaugural store in the new KL shopping mall, joining a growing presence in Southeast Asia that includes outlets in Bangkok, Singapore, and Manila. Cafe Kitsuné, with its air of quiet sophistication, accompanies their store launch, serving both their signature coffees and food to hungry visitors of The Exchange TRX.

The brand’s iconic fox mascot, a whimsical feature on their ready-to-wear clothing line, also stars in their signature cookies, adding a charming touch to their culinary offerings.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Mil Toast House

Embarking on its maiden voyage outside of Seoul, the beloved Mil Toast House is set to make its Malaysian debut at The Exchange TRX, aligning its grand opening with the KL mall’s inauguration. This Korean bakery is a mecca for those seeking divine pastries, with their showstopping soufflé toasts and fluffy brioche steamed buns taking centre stage. Each toast, soaked in a lavish bath of egg and milk, is pan-fried until it achieves the perfect golden glow.

But Mil Toast House isn’t just about appeasing your taste buds. It’s a visual banquet, too, with interiors that pay homage to the traditional Korean hanok, reflecting the design of their original outlet deep in the heart of Korea.

To mark their spectacular launch, Mil Toast House is serving up a special treat, offering free drip coffee to the first 50 customers each day from 29 November to 15 December. The only ticket to this exclusive offer? Follow them on their social media platforms and give them a tag to show your support.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Tipsy Flamingo

Tipsy Collective, a renowned Singaporean entity, is all set to infuse a dash of tropical charm into the Malaysian dining scene with their lively establishment, Tipsy Flamingo. This new hotspot at The Exchange TRX aims to transport you to a tropical paradise, mirroring the distinctive attributes of its Singaporean counterpart.

Picture an interior awash with splashes of vibrant pink, comfortable cabana-style seating areas, and a bar reminiscent of a poolside oasis serving meticulously crafted cocktails. This is what Tipsy Flamingo promises, along with an enticing menu that sings praises of audacious flavours.

Among their culinary marvels, certain dishes stand out. The Ebi Katsu Sando, for instance, is a hearty sandwich brimming with succulent prawns and fiery mala karaage. Not to be outdone, the Lobster & Crabmeat Roll comes generously adorned with sizable portions of luscious lobster claw, promising an indulgence that’s hard to resist.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Amazonas

Set to open its doors to Malaysia’s food lovers on 29 November, Amazonas extends an invitation to a culinary adventure steeped in the robust flavours of Latin America. Perched atop the mall, this dining haven offers a sweeping panorama of the city’s skyline, serving as the perfect backdrop to your gastronomic journey.

Savour an array of Latin American-inspired food at its outpost at TRX, such as pizzas, cocktails, and empanadas, each best known for its distinctive Latin twist that promises to excite your palate. With its breathtaking views and flavourful fare, Amazonas is the ideal spot to earmark for a memorable date night under the city’s starlit canopy.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +603 3010 1553

Le Shrimp

Enter the world of Le Shrimp, a culinary fusion of Japanese and Chinese cuisines that transports you to a gastronomic journey across borders. The menu, as simple as a haiku, hides an orchestra of flavours that unfold layer by layer.

Their pièce de résistance is a symphony of noodle bowls that not only tantalise the taste buds but also enchant the senses. Their signature shrimp broth, an elixir for prawn enthusiasts, is a harmonious marriage of plump, fresh prawns and exotic Chinese spices. This concoction, with its radiant tangerine-orange hue, holds a unique taste that’s nothing less than poetry on the palate.

At Le Shrimp Ramen, every bowl is a fresh canvas where quality ingredients paint a panorama of diverse and thrilling flavours. This innovative culinary concoction pays homage to both cultures, offering a dining experience that’s as refreshingly novel as it is delicious.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +603 3030 9799

Bacha Coffee

Making waves in the coffee scene, Bacha Coffee has already conquered Singapore with their exquisite outlets at ION Orchard, Takashimaya, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and their recent addition in KLCC. Now, they’re ready to stir up a storm in Malaysia with their second venture, nestled in the heart of the city at The Exchange TRX.

With coffee selections sourced from diverse regions, spanning from the heart of Africa to the lush landscapes of Indonesia, Bacha’s menu is a world tour in a cup. If the plethora of choice leaves you in a swirl, worry not. Their skilled team of coffee connoisseurs are on hand to guide you through their aromatic maze with expert recommendations.

If you’re embarking on your Bacha journey, the brand’s signature 1910 blend is the perfect starting point. Its fruity notes are a delightful introduction to the Bacha experience. Served hot or cold, each cup of coffee is a visual treat, presented in resplendent golden mokka pots, accompanied by a side of brown sugar and vanilla bean-infused heavy cream.

Their food menu, though concise, is a symphony of flavours featuring poultry, fish, and meat dishes served as sandwiches or mains. But the pièce de résistance is their viennoiseries selection – the perfect partner to their coffees. Amongst these, the raspberry croissants take the spotlight with their bright red spirals, rich fruit compote filling, and a textural contrast of a crisp shell and a soft, airy inside.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Warung Eropa

Warung Eropa, a culinary gem famed for its succulent crispy fried duck, is poised to make a spectacular debut in Malaysia’s KL at The Exchange TRX. Born in the tropical paradise of Bali back in 2004, Warung Eropa brings a unique fusion of Indonesian and Western flavours to the table. It’s the perfect spot for those family feasts, memorable occasions, or just when you’re yearning for a dish that packs a spicy punch.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +603 3010 0213 or +6016 709 2998

Kanbe Ramen

Kanbe Ramen welcomes you to a feast for the senses. Hints of tradition seep through the warm wooden decor, bathed in the soft glow of ambient lighting. The rhythmic clatter of chopsticks punctuates the air, an echo of a distant homeland. Here, you can cradle a bowl of delectable ramen, its warmth seeping into your soul, while sharing heartwarming meals with friends.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Beauty in the Pot

Immerse yourself in a gastronomic journey that intertwines wellness and beauty at Beauty in The Pot. Inspired by the ancient wisdom of food as the foundation of health, their menu is a treasure trove of soul-nurturing soup bases. The fan-favourites include the rejuvenating Beauty Collagen Broth and the invigorating Spicy Nourishing Broth.

Complementing these health-infused broths are a plethora of high-quality ingredients and artisanal house-crafted specialities. Each dish, meticulously brought to life by a brigade of culinary maestros, promises an unforgettable epicurean voyage at Beauty in The Pot.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Day One Day One Noodles

Born in the culinary heartland of Malaysia, Day One Day One Noodles is a testament to the country’s rich gastronomic legacy. The brainchild of master noodle craftsmen, this brand embarked on a mission to share the fusion of East Asian flavours with the global palate. Their unwavering devotion to freshness and a strict no-preservatives, no-processed-ingredients policy set them apart in a world of instant gratification.

Making their grand entrance at The Exchange TRX, they beckon food enthusiasts to embark on a culinary adventure. With their signature Chew-chew Noodles leading the charge, they unveil the unique nuances of Taiwanese Fusion, complemented by an array of other Asian culinary gems.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +603 6211 4714

K Fry Urban Korean

K Fry Urban Korean, a culinary jewel in Malaysia’s crown, brings the authentic flavours of Korean cuisine to life with a modern twist. Celebrated for its legendary Korean Fried Chicken, K Fry offers a smorgasbord of delectable Korean dishes that fuse tradition with innovation. This will be their tenth outpost at The Exchange TRX, marking a new chapter in their journey to spreading Korean food to foodies and fans of the Hallyu wave. For aficionados of Korean culture and cuisine, a visit to K Fry is an absolute must.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Tai Er

Tai Er, a culinary powerhouse celebrated for its iconic Chinese Sauerkraut Fish, has been tantalising taste buds in Malaysia since it first opened its doors. Hailing from an established lineage that dates back to 2015, Tai Er proudly showcases its extensive reach with over 400 flourishing branches scattered across China, a compelling testament to its widespread acclaim.

With their fourth Malaysian outpost at the pulsating heart of The Exchange TRX in KL, Tai Er – best known for its Chinese Sauerkraut Fish – is set to bring Sichuan food to even more visitors. Succulent slices of tilapia are cooked in a fragrant broth here, studded with spicy dried chillies, aromatic peppercorns, and delicate chrysanthemum, all nestled on a fluffy bed of finely shredded sauerkraut.

This gastronomic masterpiece, while perfect for communal feasting, also welcomes solo diners with its flexible serving sizes, ensuring that this exquisite culinary journey is accessible to all.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Address: Lot C.40.0, Concourse, The Exchange Trxpersiaran TRX, 55188 Kuala Lumpur, W.P. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

