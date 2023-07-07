The first-ever The Glenlivet Immersive Dining Experience arrives in Hong Kong

The Glenlivet relaunches its 21 & 25-Year-Old Whiskies Sample Room Collection, alongside its immersive dining pairing with Japanese omakase at Wako Sake Labo.

“We are excited to push boundaries and break conventions with this unique culinary experience,” said The Glenlivet Team in Hong Kong. “By pairing The Sample Room Collection with traditional Japanese Omakase cuisine, we are showcasing the distinctive tastes of each whisky in a new and exciting way. We invite all whisky and culinary enthusiasts to join us on this immersive journey.”

When you walk into the sample room, you will be able to virtually tour The Glenlivet Distillery in Scotland. The other parts of the area are designed by local talent JAMS for a cyberpunk atmosphere. As a member of the Street Art Team PARENTS PARENTS, JAMS utilizes various graffiti techniques to reimagine traditional store designs.

The Glenlivet, founded in 1824 by George Smith in Speyside, Scotland, renewed its iconic 21 & 25-Year-old original Speyside single malt whiskies with more double and triple cask finishes, that unveil a smoother taste and new layers of richness. They have also upgraded its bottle design, by adding new colour tones of darker copper to the brand’s iconic turquoise.

The Glenlivet Cask Expert Kevin Balmforth said, “The Sample Room Collection from The Glenlivet is breaking new ground in whisky, setting new standards in taste and quality through craftsmanship and refined cask finishes.”

The 18, 21, and 25-year-old whiskies are available in major retailers and wine stores in Hong Kong. The Glenlivet 18 is priced at $1380 HKD, $2580 HKD for the 21, and $5,780 HKD for the 25.

The 21-year-old whiskey, triple finished in first-fill Oloroso sherry, Troncais oak Cognac and Vintage Colheita port casks, and the 25-year-old with PX sherry and Troncais oak Cognac casks break the common norm pairing, with Japanese omakase. Instead of common pairings of whiskey with Chinese Cuisine or sake with omakase, The Glenlivet experiments with a unique pairing for the guests.

The 12-course omakase pairing at Wako Sake Labo in Tin Hau is priced at $1980. The meal will be served with glasses of the Glenlivet 18, 21, and 25-year-old (30ml each). Limited to six sessions, the meal pairing is only available on Friday and Saturday from July 28 to August 12. Make a reservation, at 6406-0770 if you are interested.

Some of the paired dishes can be found below:

Slow-cooked Ankimo paired with The Glenlivet 25 Year Old

Grilled Unagi with The Glenlivet 18 Year Old

Aburi Sea Bream Sushi with Nori Sauce paired with 21 Year Old

Aburi Mentaiko Chazuke with The Glenlivet 18 Year Old

Wako Sake Labo

G/F, 1 Gordon Road, Tin Hau

Hong Kong