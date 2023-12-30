Taste the trees of Hong Kong in The Old Man’s new cocktail menu

Ever wondered what drinking a tree would feel like? You can now satisfy your curiosity with The Old Man‘s new cocktail menu, “Trees, Tales, and Tipples”.

The menu was made in collaboration with gin distillery Two Moons and woodworking studio MADE to deliver a “Grove-to-Glass” concept. This unique experience will take you on a sensory journey highlighting the local trees of Hong Kong. Visitors can take in the unique feeling of the wood, breathe in its scent, and taste its essence in The Old Man’s latest offerings.

Offered for a limited time are three new cocktails crafted with Two Moons’ award-winning gins for HK$120 each. Start your tasting with the Old Country, which combines Two Moons’ Signature Dry Gin with caramelised pumpkin and ginger vermouth, candied ginger garnish, and served in MADE’s hand-crafted Dragon Juniper wooden glass. Follow up with the Catherine Barkley, in which the distillery’s Five Flowers Tea Gin is paired with a mint and dill cordial, soda and a Charred Longan Wood Lillet created specially by The Old Man. To round it off, Into The Trees mixes Two Moons’ Calamansi Gin with the bar’s Charred Wood Absinthe for a refreshing drink.

While the collaborative cocktails are certainly innovative, they still follow The Old Man’s traditions. “Trees, Tales, and Tipples” is presented in a custom-made wooden menu and included in the bar’s magazine-like menu, complete with a wooden bookmark. The name of each cocktail is drawn from author Ernest Hemingway’s works, which is the main inspiration behind the bar.

“Trees, Tales, and Tipples” is only available for three months until March 14. Head over to The Old Man to try these cocktails out.

Location: The Old Man, LG/F, 37-39 Aberdeen Street, Soho, Central

(Images: The Old Man)