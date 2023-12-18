The perfect last-minute gift idea? A Black Sheep Gift Card

And just like that, Christmas is only a week of sleep away. Crossed off your festive to-dos yet? Stockings hung by the chimney with care? Or are you a normal person, still scrambling to think of — and get your hands on — that gift your true loves will truly love?

Well look no further, because Black Sheep has the perfect last-minute gift for your favourite people this festive season: Black Sheep Gift Cards, which unlock a treasure trove of unforgettable experiences and memories that will last a lifetime. From MICHELIN-starred dinners at New Punjab Club and BELON to Pizza Making Parties at Motorino or Martini Masterclasses at Buenos Aires Polo Club, there’s no shortage of opportunities available, whether they’re a dedicated fine diner or just want to up their skills behind the bar at home.

Black Sheep Gift Cards can be preloaded with any amount from HK$500-$5000. They can be used across all Black Sheep restaurants and experiences and can be topped up at any time, in-restaurant or online.

Cards are available in physical and digital forms; physical cards are handled with care by Black Sheep team members, from preparation and packaging to delivery. Black Sheep delivers across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon; for deliveries outside of these areas, please contact guestrelations@blacksheeprestaurants.com. For you last-minute shoppers, Black Sheep recommends sending a digital card.

Here is just a selection of the unforgettable moments a Black Sheep Git Card can give them:

DINING

New Punjab Club

For a dining experience as boisterous as Black Sheep’s MICHELIN-starred tandoori grillhouse, celebrate Punjabi traditions and a food heritage that is bold and unapologetic. Savour an evening of flamboyance and a nod to Punjabi art and culture, with a meat-centric menu and concise cocktail list curated by Chef Palash Mitra.

BELON’s Chef’s Counter

Gift those you love an elevated evening experience featuring a MICHELIN-starred chef-tailored, multi-course menu spotlighting the latest creations and off-menu dishes served exclusively by Chef Jacob Zuidervliet at BELON’s Chef’s Counter.

Ho Lee Fook

Be bold and double up on the sophistication when you bring your favourite plus one to our Chinese restaurant with a Hong Kong heart with a special menu from Chef ArChan Chan designed exclusively for pairs.

Carbone

Take a trip back in time to mid-century New York where exceptionally well-prepared food was served in settings that were simultaneously elegant and unpretentious.

EXPERIENCES

Gelato Making Class at Messina

Become a certified cone-noisseur and learn the tricks of the trade in gelato-making with Head Chef Karys Plaxe at Messina.

Wine Class at Stazione Novella

Clink glasses and discover Italy’s rich viticulture at Stazione Novella, with our expert sommeliers, journeying through the region’s iconic wine heritage.

Picnic on the Peak at Rajasthan Rifles

Treat someone to a Rajasthan Rifles picnic hamper to be enjoyed alfresco, basking in the sun with a selection of Anglo-Indian signatures.

Oyster Shucking at Osteria Marzia

Take a trip to the sunny Southern Italian shores and discover the secret to shucking oysters with Chef Luca Marinelli at Osteria Marzia.

For more details, click here or ask any Black Sheep Captain or Team Member the next time you visit. Happy Gifting.