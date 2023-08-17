Top chefs join hands in an ode to Hong Kong’s paper arts heritage

Five of Hong Kong’s top Asian-influenced restaurants will come together for a meaningful evening of great food, great entertainment and great cultural significance for the First Initiative Foundation’s (FIF) annual fundraising gala to be held on September 23.

This year’s gala, themed Paper Poems: An Ode to Hong Kong Heritage, will be dedicated to Hong Kong’s intangible cultural heritage of paper art. From traditional Chinese paper-cutting to contemporary paper sculpture, paper arts craftsmanship has been embraced by the community as a means of creative expression and cultural preservation.

Hong Kong chefs Steve Lee and Seunghun Park from Korean restaurant Hansik Goo; Chef Barry Quek of the Singaporean-influenced Whey; Chef Akira Ito from Japanese kaiseki establishment Harare; Chef DoBee Lam of Vietnamese fine dining outlet Sep; and Chef Ringo Chan, executive pastry chef of Four Seasons Hotel, will curate the night’s gastronomic experience.

Hansik Goo will present their bossam kimchi and the restaurant’s highly popular Korean fried chicken, while Whey’s Quek will whip up a delicious bak kut teh croquette and smoked tuna mousse and lemon vadai for the first appetiser platter.

For the mains, Lee and Park recreated their samgye-tang, a piping hot Korean ginseng chicken soup served with rice and two slices of chicken roulade. It was filling dish but the pungent chicken broth was too flavourful to miss a single drop of.

Quek reinvented the famous Singapore laksa, with a dry curry version served with an inspired choice of chewy konjac grains, Lamma island dried shrimps and a generous portion of abalone. Each mouthful was perfection and an explosion of umami.

From Hanare, known for its wagyu-themed kaiseki, comes an outstanding premium Japanese black beef tartare served with Hokkaido sea urchin, and a delightful Hokkaido monkfish liver with Hokkaido hairy crab, for the starters. A specially selected Japanese black beef fillet, served with rice, did the restaurant’s beefy reputation full justice.

Sep’s crunchy Saigon spring roll and a delectably new interpretation of old-fashioned Vietnamese ham, featuring Iberico pork and 60’c fish sauce, rounded up the appetiser platter, while the refreshing bun cha Hanoi with Basque Kinton pork belly served with cold rice noodles completed the entrees.

From Hong Kong, Lam from Four Seasons Hotel created a veritable sweet feast for both the eyes and the stomach with a nostalgic ode to his own grandmother with Grandma’s “Sugar Ring” with Hong Kong milk tea ice cream. His petit fours display of a revolving white rabbit, made to look like a origami bunny, set against a mountain, floating clouds and a huge full moon, was also a creative tour de force.

Guests will also be treated to some pearl milk tea or lemon jasmine tea with fig jelly from Taiwanese teahouse chain Chun Shui Tang, to whet their appetite before dinner

Besides the gastronomic delights, gala guests will also be treated to live musical performances from singing queen Karen Mok and popular singer-songwriter Hins Cheung, who will be joined by a talented group of young Cantonese opera artists.

Guests will also be able to see some of the paper art heritage come to life with a captivating blend of physical and digital art installation by renowned digital artist, Victor Wong; a paper archway curated by master paper cut artist Li Yun Xia; and table centrepieces by paper makers Stickyline.