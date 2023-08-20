Champagne is already a symbol of luxurious celebration, but what about the most luxurious, most expensive Champagnes in the world?

These pricey bottles of Champagne are beautiful inside and out. They are not only made from premium quality produce, but the bottles are usually of exceptional quality, and customisable, too. While some of the top expensive Champagnes may be a one-off, there are some very rare variations that, with a lot of effort, you can still get your hands on.

7 of the World’s Most Expensive Champagnes

1841 Veuve Clicquot

A bottle of 1841 Veuve Clicquot was discovered at the bottom of the Baltic Sea in a shipwreck. The ocean had provided the perfect environment for the Champagne to be stored, and preserved the freshness of the floor until it was discovered in 2010. At that time, it was the oldest Champagne in the world, and it was bought by Julia Sherstyuk, a restauranteur who was searching for something extravagant for her Russian haute cuisine.

Price: $34,000

1820 Juglar Cuvée

In the same shipwreck in which the 1841 Veuve Clicquot was discovered, among the 168 bottles found was the 1820 Juglar Cuvée. It is believed that the ship was heading towards Saint Petersburg in Russia, which would explain the sky-high price. The 200-year-old bottle was discovered in 2010.

Price: $43,500

Dom Pérignon Rose Gold Methuselah 1996

Known as a vintage-only wine producer, Dom Pérignon offers only the most luxurious, best quality bottles. Named after the Benedictine monk Pierre Pérignon who invented sparkling wines, you can trust Dom Pérignon with any of their bottles. The 1996 Rose Gold Methuselah is the most expensive Champagne they have to offer.

Price: $49,000

Armand de Brignac Brut Gold Midas

Just the exterior of this bottle can show that it’s one-of-a-kind. The Armand de Brignac Brut Gold Midas bottle has a metallic golden hue that refers to the Greek mythical King Midas, whose touch turns everything into gold. The bottle is aged for up to five years in oak casks, and weighs 45 kilograms.

Price: $100,000

Armand de Brignac Rosé

As a variation to the Gold Midas, Armand de Brignac Rosé comes in a strawberry pink bottle with a fresh strawberry aroma. Weighing the same at 45 kilograms, the Champagne is produced by Champagne Cattier, a family-owned Champagne house in France. The first bottle of this very pink bottle was sold at a Jay-Z party in 2013.

Price: $275,000

Goût de Diamants 2013

Goût de Diamants or ‘Taste of Diamonds’ was once the most expensive Champagne in the world. It is crafted from Grand Cru grapes in Oger, France, contained in a bespoke bottle designed by Alexander Amosu. There’s an 18K white gold tag with a single deep cut white diamond in the centre, plus an 18K gold plate that you can have your name engraved on.

Price: $1.8 million

Champagne Avenue Foch 2017

The collaboration between NFT trader Shammi Shinh and artist Mig created the most expensive Champagne in the world. This bottle of Avenue Foch 2017 was produced using pure Premier Cru grapes, contained in a Bored Mutant Ape bottle. It was sold to the Italian crypto investors Giovanni and Piero Buono, who also received an NFT with ape figures and others on the Magnum bottle on OpenSea.

Price: $2.5 million

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the world most expensive champagne?

The world’s most expensive Champagne to date is Champagne Avenue Foch 2017, which was sold at $2.5 million.

What is the most famous champagne in the world?

Moët & Chandon is the most famous Champagne brand in the world.

How much is the most expensive Dom Perignon champagne?

The most expensive Dom Perignon Champagne is Rose Gold Methuselah 1996, priced at $49,000.

Why is Dom Perignon expensive?

Dom Perignon only produces wines in the vintage years, which see the best quality of grapes. They rather not produce anything at all in the weak years. Hence, the price is quite high due to this specialty and supply shortage.

[Featured Image Credit: Katernya Hliznitsova/Unsplash]

This story first appeared here.