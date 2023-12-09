Young Master and G.O.D. release limited-edition pilsners for Year of the Dragon

In anticipation for the upcoming Year of the Dragon, Young Master Brewery has just released a collaboration with local lifestyle brand Goods of Desire (G.O.D.).

Their unfiltered pilsner is wrapped in limited-edition packaging featuring Hong Kong’s iconic neon signs and a red lightning flash-turned-dragon. Above the dragon is the Young Master logo styled as the pawn shop sign found everywhere in the city. Both brands are proudly made in Hong Kong, and this design reflects that sense of identity and pride.

You can purchase the pilsners in sets of four (HK$120) as well as a set of four coasters (HK$268) featuring the same design. The merchandise can be found online, in G.O.D. stores, or in select food and beverage partners.

Launch Party

To celebrate the release of the collaboration, G.O.D. is hosting a launch party in their D’Aguilar Street location in Central. Join the event to enjoy free beer with a DJ performance, and make a toast to the spirit of Hong Kong. The party will be on December 13, starting from 6pm.

Young Master’s 10th Anniversary

While you’re shopping the collaborative pilsners, don’t forget to check out other drinks by Young Master. They are currently celebrating their 10th anniversary with a limited-edition dark ale, 10 Shui. The anniversary ale will be available until December 15, so shop them with the Year of the Dragon pilsners while you can.

(Images: Young Master / G.O.D.)