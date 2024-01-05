A 13-year-old becomes the first person ever to beat Tetris

Willis Gibson, who streams under the name ‘Blue Scuti’, has just become the first human ever to beat the original Nintendo classic, Tetris.

The run lasted for 38 minutes. When Gibson cleared Level 157, it prompted the game to crash and reach the “kill screen” because the code could no longer keep up. “Oh my god!” repeats the 13-year-old, staring at his screen. “I can’t feel my fingers.”

“It’s never been done by a human before,” said Vince Clemente, the president of the Classic Tetris World Championship. “It’s basically something that everyone thought was impossible until a couple of years ago.” Watch the moment he beat the game below.

(Note: the screen says “Level 18” when he beat the game. This is because the code was not designed to reach such a high level and started glitching past Level 29.)

This is the first time a human has ever been documented achieving this feat since the release of Tetris 34 years ago. Until a decade ago, people thought Level 29 was the game’s end, believing it was physically impossible for a human to keep up with the speed at which the blocks are falling. However, new techniques like hyper-tapping and rolling allowed players to progress past Level 29. A couple years ago, someone programmed an AI to master Tetris. From its gameplay, people learned of the existence of the “kill screen” and at which points it is triggered (there are multiple points starting from Level 155 until Level 237). From there, it was a race to reach the “kill screen” first, and Gibson won. Now that he’s shown it’s possible, perhaps the next race will be one to reach the longest or last “kill screen.”

But for Gibson? His next goal is to win the Classic Tetris World Championship. He placed third overall in last year’s tournament, but with this new achievement in the bag, he might be ready to become the world’s no. 1 Tetris player.