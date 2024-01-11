Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’

In 2020, Netflix announced that it would be creating a series adaptation of Liu Cixin’s Hugo Award-winning novel The Three-Body Problem (三體). A teaser was eventually released back in June, but just yesterday, the official trailer was released, and the series looks promising.

3 Body Problem Official Trailer

This Netflix series marks the first significant undertaking for Game of Thrones producers Benioff and Weiss since they inked their agreement with the streaming service in 2019.

The 3 Body Problem (三體) is an eight-episode sci-fi drama adapted from Cixin Liu‘s award-winning novel The Three-Body Problem, the first book in his trilogy Remembrance of Earth’s Past. The nearly three-minute teaser trailer gives off an eerie atmosphere, showing an imminent threat to mankind. Many of the world’s elite scientists have committed suicide, leaving only cryptic messages on the countdown of time, and frighteningly, there’s no evidence of what has happened to them.

What is it about?

In 1960s China, a young woman makes a crucial decision that affects a group of brilliant scientists in the modern age. As the laws of nature fall apart, five former scientists come together again as the “Oxford Five” to confront the greatest threat in human history.

3 Body Problem Cast

3 Body Problem features an international cast. English actor Benedict Wong plays an intelligence officer investigating the deaths of scientists. Wong is known for his roles as Kublai Khan in Netflix’s Marco Polo (2014-2016), Bruce Ng in The Martian (2015), and Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Doctor Strange (2016).

The cast also includes Jovan Adepo, an English-American actor who has previously starred in horror films and comedies. For his performance as Hooded Justice in Watchmen (2009), he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. In 3 Body Problem, he plays a physics research assistant named Saul Durand, one of the “Oxford Five.” He is no less talented than his peers, but not as focused. This time, he has to join the other scientists to face the ultimate challenge. Will they succeed?

We will also see Mexican actress, model, and singer Eiza González – who plays Auggie, the strongest visionary of the Oxford Five. She aims at solving the practical problems of the present rather than the theoretical problems of the future, thus becoming a target for the enemies of mankind. Eiza has appeared in Mexican melodramas aimed at teenagers, and played the lead role in Lola: Érase una vez (2007), which became very popular and was screened in many other countries in Latin America and the United States. More information about the cast of 3 Body Problem is available here.

Get ready to step into this suspenseful sci-fi world from Netflix on 21 March. “We’re all worms in the gutter, but someone has to look to the stars.” – The Three-Body Problem.

(Images: Netflix)