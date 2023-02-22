“A Guilty Conscience” is now the highest-grossing Hong Kong film in history

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 毒舌大狀 (@aguiltyconscience_movie)

A Guilty Conscience: an exciting courtroom drama

The courtroom drama follows a sharp-tongued barrister, Adrian Lam (Dayo Lam). After mishandling an abuse case, an innocent woman (Louise Wong) is sentenced to 17 years in prison. Disgraced, he becomes a defence lawyer.

However, an opportunity for an appeal lands at his feet, and Lam sees it as a way to right his wrong. So, Lam assembles his team to take tycoons Victoria (Fish Liew) and Desmond Chung (Adam Pak) in a fight for justice.

The hunger for Hong Kong films

Director Ng thanked all those who saw the film as well as the cast and crew. “[Breaking this record] proves that Hong Kong audiences can regain confidence in Hong Kong-produced films,” he said. He also encouraged upcoming Hong Kong films to break their record soon.

Lead actor Dayo Wong showed his thankfulness for being part of the film. “I dare not think that one day the film I participated in will become the number one in the history of Hong Kong movies,” he said. “Thank you for the experience,” he added.

Meanwhile, Louise Wong encouraged Hongkongers to support local films. She said, “The audiences are the motivation for actors and filmmakers to continue producing good quality films. I hope that everyone will keep supporting Hong Kong films and actors.”

On reaching the 100 million milestone, Adam Pak expressed his joy “not only for [the] film but for all Hong Kong films.”

A Guilty Conscience is still showing in Hong Kong cinemas. Be sure to watch it if you still haven’t!