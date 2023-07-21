Michelle Yeoh makes an appearance in first ‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer

Get ready for spooky season, because 20th Century Studios just dropped the first trailer for long-awaited blockbuster A Haunting in Venice.

Lensed by Oscar-winning director Kenneth Branagh, the film is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s detective novel Hallowe’en Party.

Starring Branagh himself as Detective Hercule Poirot, the movie sees him helming the investigation of a murder that took place right in front of him. Famed actress Tina Fey guides him across the post-World War II scenes, eventually bringing him to a psychic reading by a mystic in the form of Oscar-winning star Michelle Yeoh.

The séance takes place in a mysterious palazzo, eventually resulting in an unexpected death that Branagh’s character attempts to untangle. He traverses the haunted landscapes of Venice in spite of his reluctance, encountering and battling a host of spirits and ghosts.

The cast features a talented ensemble of actors and actresses, including Kyle Allen, Jamie Dornan, Emma Laird, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Camille Cottin.

The movie is officially scheduled for global release on September 15. Until then, stay tuned for more news on A Haunting in Venice, and watch the official trailer again down below.