‘Spaceman’ teaser out! Know all about Netflix’s new sci-fi film starring Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler usually reminds us of titles like 50 First Dates (2004), Grown Ups (2010), and more recently, Uncut Gems (2019) and Hustle (2022). But the teaser of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi flick Spaceman shows the actor in a completely new avatar. He is seen clad in a spacesuit, wandering on a different planet.

Although the first sneak peek into the film doesn’t reveal much, Netflix has announced some crucial information that will make you wait eagerly for this Johan Renck directorial’s 2024 release.

Here are all the details about Netflix’s Spaceman

Plot of Spaceman

The movie is adapted from the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař and follows orphaned Czech astronaut Jakub Procházka (Sandler), who is sent on a mission to outer space. There, he comes across an extra-terrestrial creature who hides in his spaceship.

When Jakub returns to Earth after six months of solitary research, he finds his marriage crumbling. As Jakub becomes desperate to mend things with his wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan), a mysterious ancient creature, dubbed Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano), comes to his help.

The film focuses on Jakub and Lenka’s relationship and marks a turn for Sandler, who is mainly known for laugh-out-loud plots, dramas and comedies.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Renck said, “I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know.”

“I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound,” he added.

Commenting on Dano voicing the creature, Renck said, “Paul was the first thing that came up in thinking about [the creature].” “He has this peculiar cadence when he’s speaking, his careful formulation of words, and his very unique voice.”

Cast and crew of Spaceman

Besides Adam Sandler, Oscar-nominated actress Mulligan and Dano, the Netflix film features Kunal Nayyar as technician Peter and Isabella Rossellini as Commissioner Tuma, Jakub’s commanding officer.

While Renck of Chernobyl (2019) fame helms the project, Colby Day is behind the screenplay. Hinting at the beginnings of the book the movie is based on, author Kalfař told Netflix that it started as a “short story that I wrote in my last year of college.”

“Originally, it was just a punch line about an American astronaut who was stranded in orbit when he received a call from his wife asking for a divorce,” and soon spiralled into a full-length novel with themes of love, time, space and his Czech roots.

Channing Tatum is set to produce the film through his Free Association banner alongside Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets. Tango Entertainment’s Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will also serve as producers.

Release date of Spaceman on Netflix

Adam Sandler fans and sci-fi viewers will have to wait till 1 March 2024 to watch Spaceman on Netflix.

According to Collider, filming began in April 2021 with principal photography in New York City. Production was shifted to the Czech Republic, where it ended in July 2021.

What the teaser reveals

Netflix launched a short 24-second with Sandler dominating the scenes.

Donning a spacesuit, Sandler is seen wading through water in what looks like a forest. A very grim and sombre background score plays with Sandler’s Jakub saying, “Just like you, I fled my planet. Through galaxies, through black holes, through time.”

“And then I found…you.”

(Hero and feature image credit: Netflix)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the role of Adam Sandler in Spaceman?

In Spaceman, Adam Sandler plays Czech astronaut Jakub Procházka, who befriends a mysterious creature while on a mission.

-When will the Spaceman movie release?

Spaceman will premiere on Netflix on 1 March 2024.

-What is the plot of the Spaceman movie on Netflix?

Spaceman revolves around astronaut Jakub Procházka who befriends an alien while on a space mission. When he returns to the Earth, he finds his marriage is failing. Determined to fix his relationship with his wife, the creature comes to his help.