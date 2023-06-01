Everything to know about John Le Carré’s ‘The Constant Gardener’ TV series adaptation

Fans of John le Carré will soon be treated to the TV series adaptation of one of the best-known novels by the British author — The Constant Gardener. The 2001 book was first adapted into a critically and commercially acclaimed film of the same name in 2005, which went on to win an Oscar.

According to Deadline, the series will be developed by The Ink Factory and will be written for the show by Lydia Adetunji. The report says that cast members are yet to be announced. The network on which the show will be aired has not been named.

The Ink Factory is an independent studio which is behind other TV adaptations based on le Carré’s books, such as The Night Manager (2016) and The Little Drummer Girl (2018).

All about The Constant Gardener TV adaptation

What is the film about?

Unlike many of the other works by John le Carré, The Constant Gardener isn’t primarily about espionage but more of a dramatic thriller involving a British diplomat who wants to solve the mysterious murder of his wife in Kenya.

The film adaptation was directed by Fernando Meirelles. It stars Ralph Fiennes as British diplomat Justin Quayle and Rachel Weisz as his activist wife Tessa.

Quayle, who loves gardening, is stationed in Kenya. When Tessa is found murdered, Quayle launches a personal quest to find her killers only to land himself in a deeper conspiracy involving a major pharmaceutical company and government corruption.

The film received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role which was won by Weisz. The film was also noted for its music, especially the late Ayub Ogada’s hauntingly beautiful track “Kothbiro” recorded in the Dholuo language, spoken in Western Kenya by the Luo people.

TV adaptation is set in the contemporary world

According to the Deadline report, the television adaptation of The Constant Gardener will be set in what has been called a “post-pandemic” world.

Quoting Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell, the co-CEOs of The Ink Factory, the report reveals that the series will be set in modern Kenya “with all of its richness, politics and energy.”

The studio is also making the second season of The Night Manager, led by Tom Hiddleston. The first season won two Primetime Emmy awards and three BAFTA TV awards. The studio is also making a TV adaptation of John le Carré’s 2008 novel A Most Wanted Man, which was made into a film in 2014 starring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams and Willem Dafoe.

