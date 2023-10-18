Everything to know about ‘The Netflix Cup’ live sports event and competing stars

Netflix is set to debut in the live sporting space with The Netflix Cup, an event that will see Formula 1 stars and PGA Tour golfers compete against each other in a golf tournament.

The stars participating come from Netflix’s two smash hit sports docudramas, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is credited with popularising the sport in the US. Its sixth season is in production. Full Swing, on the other hand, premiered on 15 February 2023 and, according to Netflix, led to a rise in PGA Tour engagement. Filming on the second season of the show is nearing completion.

In its announcement on 18 October, the streaming giant said that The Netflix Cup sports event will be held at the 18-hole, championship golf course of the Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports at Netflix said in a statement. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

All the details about The Netflix Cup

Who will play in The Netflix Cup?

In its initial announcement, Netflix said that four Formula 1 drivers and four PGA Tour golfers will form pairs to compete in The Netflix Cup.

The four Formula 1 drivers include Alex Albon of Williams Racing, Pierre Gasly of BWT Alpine F1 Team, Lando Norris of McLaren Racing, and Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari.

The PGA Tour golfers are Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

What are the rules of The Netflix Cup?

There will be four pairs. Each will have one F1 driver and one PGA Tour golfer. They will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

Netflix said that more details regarding the competition will be shared in the coming days.

What’s the streaming date of The Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix starting 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on 14 November (6 am MYT, 15 November).

It will kick off the week of the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is a night race set to be held from 16-18 November.

How to watch The Netflix Cup in person?

For those eager to catch all the action at Wynn Golf Club, Netflix said that free tickets can be requested via 1iota ticketing service.

The official site of 1iota says that guests will have a front-row view of the action at Wynn Las Vegas.

