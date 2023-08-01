‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud dies at age 25

Angus Cloud, the rising actor best known for his role as “Fez” on HBO’s Euphoria, has died at age 25.

Cloud was famously street scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti in Manhattan, New York. Often described as a kind and gentle soul, he was a beloved figure among fans of the show and those he worked with. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

His family issued an official statement confirming his passing:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Aside from Euphoria, Cloud was involved in two other projects including Freaky Tales an American drama film which is currently in post-production and an untitled thriller.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” the Euphoria team wrote in a tweet on Monday.