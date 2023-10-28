The Belnord: The real-life Arconia of ‘Only Murders in The Building’

The comedy-mystery TV series Only Murders in the Building stars one important element that the show revolves around: the building. Here’s what The Arconia, or as it is called in real life The Belnord, is about.

With its amazing ensemble and riveting story peppered with mystery and humour, the hit Hulu/Disney+ comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, wrapped up its third season on October 3 and has been renewed for a fourth. Only Murders in the Building is set against the colourful backdrop of luxury apartment The Arconia, and follows three obsessive true-crime podcast enthusiasts who live in the building.

When a murder occurs in their residence, these dedicated individuals embark on a mission to crack the case. Along with the compelling plot, the show is laced with comedic relief and frequent cameos by well-known guest stars. The architecture of The Arconia is a perpetual marvel throughout Only Murders in the Building, and injects elements of grandeur and drama to the story. Today, we look deeper into the real-world building that sets the stage for the series.

The Belnord: The real-life Arconia where Only Murders in the Building is filmed

The Belnord, a 1908 pre-war residence, is located at 225 West 86th Street in New York City. All three seasons of the popular series Only Murders in The Building featured footage of the building’s majestic exterior, while their interior sequences of the Arconia were shot on a sound stage.

Remember the fan-gathering scene with the amateur investigators in the courtyard (season 1, episode 8), or the fountain where little Mabel and Tim Kono used to play? The show makes good use of the building’s magnificent courtyard — one of the city’s largest — which was designed in an Italian Renaissance style by renowned architecture firm Hiss and Weekes. The latter was also responsible for several notable Beaux Arts buildings in the city and estates on Long Island’s Gold Coast. It was designated as a city landmark by the Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1966, citing its “special character, special historical and aesthetic interest, and value as part of the development, heritage, and cultural characteristics of New York City” in the designation report.

An advertisement for The Belnord apartment block in the New York Sun in 1911 proudly declared it to be “the largest in the world.” The skyscraper, which stood on a whole city block of West 86th Street between Amsterdam and Broadway, was “12 stories high.” The poster emphasised the affordability of the rentals, which start at USD 2,400 per year. It also emphasised the “delightfully peaceful atmosphere” present at The Belnord, emphasising that there was no noise or vibration, making it an appealing alternative for individuals looking for a tranquil and comfortable living environment.

The Belnord recently underwent a major remodelling and is now equipped with new condominium units and facilities. The 13-storey structure now has 211 units, half of which are rentals and the other half are condominiums priced from USD 3.6 million to more than USD 13 million. The rentals can go as high as USD 45,000 per month.

The building has a 24/7 staffed lobby, a courtyard and garden, a fitness centre, a sports court, a lounge, a children’s room and a designated room for teenagers. The project was overseen by a team of renowned architects and designers, with Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) in charge of the interiors and Rafael de Cardenas, known for his work on the Baccarat flagship in New York and exhibition spaces for Cartier and Christie’s, in charge of the public spaces. The indoor courtyard, a massive 22,000-square-foot oasis bursting with greenery and flowers, was designed by landscape designer Edmund Hollander and was touted to be the largest of its kind in the world when the building first opened.

Much like the star-studded cast of the show, The Belnord is home to residents from the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz. The landmark building, which was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, has housed notable figures such as actors Samuel Joel Zero Mostel and Walter Matthau, Matt Damon, author Isaac Bashevis Singer, and the father of method acting, Lee Strasberg — who was frequently visited by actress Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, and Marlon Brando.

Despite these modifications, entering The Belnord’s arched entrance still feels like going back in time in New York. Residents are greeted with Roman-inspired artwork on painted ceilings in the courtyard and dual-gated driveway.

The current Belnord model went on sale in mid-2018. The condominium has seen a surge in activity since the premiere of Only Murders in the Building, with 20 apartments selling for a total of USD 160 million, including three purchases worth more than USD 10 million in the last month. At the moment, approximately 75% of the units have been sold. The building has six separate residential lobbies, each allowing three methods of admission to each residence: A private residential lift, a grand open staircase, and a private goods lift.

While The Belnord may not have a notorious history of murders like The Arconia in Only Murders in the Building, it has a past that’s not entirely without blemishes. Due to her failure to make repairs and her prohibition on renters replacing broken equipment, one of the building’s former owners, Lillian Seril, became infamous as one of New York’s worst landlords of all time. This circumstance resulted in the greatest rent strike in New York City history, which began in 1978 and lasted 16 years.

Properties currently listed in The Belnord

If watching Only Murders in the Building has left you wishing you could live in The Arconia, this could be a reality. Several condos within the actual building The Belnord are currently available for sale.

And, if you’re looking for a home that’s as luxurious as the ones depicted on the show, a standout option is now on the market for USD 10,895,000. This beautiful property has an incredible selection of features and services. A formal entry foyer will greet you as you enter, setting the tone for what lies ahead. The corner great room is flooded with natural light and smoothly links to the well-equipped kitchen, which has a Calacatta Gold marble island and countertops, as well as custom Molteni cabinets. Modern Gaggenau appliances and a 45-bottle Sub-Zero wine refrigerator make culinary attempts a pleasure.

The primary suite, located at the end of the bedroom gallery for solitude, provides a tranquil sanctuary. It has plenty of closet space as well as a spa-like primary bathroom with stunning Siberian white slab marble and radiant heated floors. Relax in the deep soaking tub, which is accompanied by custom-designed vanities with Kohler, Dornbracht, and Kallista accessories. The four more bedrooms are as stunning, as the secondary bathrooms, which include Grigio Nicola stone, radiant heated flooring, and Molteni vanities.

A spacious laundry area with a Whirlpool washer and dryer combines functionality with luxury. This stunning home is completed by an elegant powder room (à la Breakfast at Tiffany’s), a high-performance VRF dedicated HVAC system, Intrahome Systems integrated technological infrastructure and an abundance of closet space throughout.

Some of the actual residents of the Belnord appeared in the show’s season 1 as background actors to join in on the fun. Are you wondering if the real-life Arconia also contains secret passageways or a hidden elevator like its TV show counterpart? According to the real estate agent of The Belnord, Maya Kadouri, there are indeed some intriguing aspects to the building. She said, “It still has some passages that most people who live there probably don’t even know are there, because you wouldn’t go into it on a daily basis”.

You can find out more here, if you’d like to purchase the condo.

Is the The Arconia from Only Murders in the Building inspired by the real-life building The Ansonia?

There is another New York City landmark that has been linked to Only Murders in the Building. The striking similarity between the names The Ansonia and the fictional The Arconia has intrigued many fans to know if the plot of the show is somewhat inspired by the Ansonia’s spooky past — one that’s chequered with strange deaths and, yes, a murder.

The Ansonia is a historic and noticeable residential building located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Located at 2109 Broadway between 73rd and 74th Streets, many celebrities including the legendary Babe Ruth, Bob Meusel, Lefty O’Doul, Wally Schang, Angelina Jolie, and Macaulay Culkin called it home at some point in time.

It was constructed between 1899 and 1904 and is renowned for its Beaux-Arts architectural style. Originally intended as a luxury hotel and apartment complex, the structure features grand and opulent elements such as wrought ironwork, beautiful terracotta, and statuary. The Ansonia was a centre of high society and cultural activities in the early 20th century, and it was one of the first buildings in New York City to have air conditioning.

William Earl Dodge Stokes, heir to the Phelps-Dodge copper fortune, began construction of The Ansonia in 1899, the luxury residential hotel was intended to be a self-sustaining paradise. This huge 17-storey structure took up an entire city block on Broadway between 73rd and 74th Streets when it first opened in 1904.

Stokes showered The Ansonia with luxury amenities such as a barbershop, tailor, bank, restaurants, Turkish baths, stores, and even the world’s largest indoor pool. A rooftop farm with chickens, ducks, goats, and even a tiny bear was one of its unique attractions. The lobby had live seals, and Stokes kept four pet geese and a pig in his flat. The Department of Health closed the rooftop farm in 1907, but Stokes kept the animals in the hotel.

Deaths and scandals at the Ansonia

The history of The Ansonia is undeniably more controversial and steeped in mysteries and scandals compared to The Belnord. The building has a legacy marked by murders, tragic deaths of both residents and guests, and various scandals. This led many fans to believe that the show Only Murders in the Building and the fictional The Arconia are inspired by it.

Al Adams, known as “The Policy King,” lived at The Ansonia after serving time at Sing Sing. In October 1906, he was found dead from a gunshot wound. His demise was officially ruled a suicide due to financial struggles and dismal health, but there were rumours that Stokes had murdered him.

J. Nelson Veit shot his mother and himself in 1908 over a secret marriage to a woman in a nearby apartment.

Successful clothing manufacturer Winfred S. Klee took his own life in 1910, reportedly due to a nervous breakdown.

In 1912, a teenage boy died after falling down an elevator shaft from the 16th floor.

Two years later, a woman jumped to her death from her eighth-floor apartment.

In May 1970, 27-year-old voice teacher Eric Tcherkezian was strangled in his apartment.

In 1982, serial killer Bruce Alan Davis confessed to murdering someone at The Ansonia in the ’70s.was believed to have strangled Tcherkezian, confessing to a murder at The Ansonia in the 1970s.

There’s more. In 1911, the Ansonia’s developer William Earl Dodge Stokes was shot at by chorus girls Lillian Graham and Ethel Conrad, and beaten up by assailants. Stokes, a famed womaniser, had been having an affair with Graham, even after his second marriage. Graham and Conrad claimed self-defence, claiming that Stokes sought personal letters from Graham and became violent when she couldn’t produce them. They were ultimately found not guilty. Stokes survived the attacks and died from pneumonia in 1926.

Other interesting facts

The controversies surrounding the Ansonia don’t end there. The Ansonia had a connection to the infamous 1919 Black Sox Scandal. Chick Gandil, the Chicago White Sox’s first baseman and a key figure in the scandal, lived at The Ansonia. According to the book “Eight Men Out,” Gandil met with his White Sox teammates in his Ansonia apartment, where they devised a plan to lose the 1919 World Series on purpose. This encounter was crucial in the controversy, which has remained a dark chapter in baseball history.

It’s not doom and gloom, though. The Ansonia housed the Continental Baths, an opulent gay bathhouse in 1968. It was a popular venue complete with palm fronds, a discotheque, and even candy machines that dispensed lubricants. Additionally, the bathhouse also included a cabaret where the legendary Bette Midler, dubbed “Bathhouse Betty,” frequently performed alongside Barry Manilow as her pianist. The space closed down in 1974 before reopening as a swingers’ club three years later.

The Ansonia continues to be the site of several rumours and urban legends, including stories of paranormal activity and alleged hauntings.

Many units of the Ansonia are also available for sale and rental, if you’re feeling fearless. Check them out here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is the Arconia from Only Murders in the Building real?

In Only Murders in the Building, the property portrayed as the Arconia is actually a real-life building named The Belnord on the Upper West Side.

Does The Arconia exist in real life?

Yes, the Arconia is a real-life building and not a TV show set. Its real name is the Belnord.

Can you visit the Arconia?

Yes, you can visit The Belnord aka the real-life Arconia. It is located at 225 West 86th Street in New York City.

Does Mabel live in the Arconia?

In the show, Only Murders in the Building Mabel (played by Selena Gomez) lives in her aunt’s apartment in the Arconia.

Why is it called Only Murders in the Building?

In the show, the amateur detectives only investigate murder cases that happen inside their building, hence the name.

Is there a season 4 of Only Murders in the Building?

Yes, the show has been officially renewed for a fourth season. The season 3 finale ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the next instalment.

Is Only Murders in the Building on Netflix?

No, the comedy-drama show is only streaming on Hulu and Disney+.