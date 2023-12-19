Check out this new variety of rose that was made for a ‘Honkai: Star Rail’ character

Honkai: Star Rail recently released its latest playable character, Argenti. To celebrate the launch, its developer, HoYoverse, cultivated a whole new species of roses just for him.

Roses are an integral part of Argenti’s design, official art, and animations — even his hair is as red as roses! That’s why HoYoverse decided to collaborate with the Beijing Academy of Forestry and Landscape Architecture for some next-level marketing. After extensive research and development, the newly-bred roses were named after Argenti and given the meaning: “May the spirit of Beauty always accompany you”.

The Argenti roses first debuted at pop-up events in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Xiamen. Visitors to the pop-ups were greeted with the first batch of Argenti roses and a special fragrance card. Looking ahead, the roses will enter the market in spring 2024 once they have been mass-cultivated in Yunnan. Head below to learn more about the character and the game.

Here are some pictures of the exhibition of the newly cultivated rose variety in China named after Argenti of Honkai: Star Rail 🌹#Argenti #HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/9tBGinjMfE — hourly argenti 🎅 (@hourlyargenti) December 8, 2023

Who is Argenti?

Argenti is a member of the Knights of Beauty, who worship the deceased Aeon (the equivalent of a god in the game’s universe) of Beauty, Idrila. As a Knight of Beauty, Argenti travels the universe with a rose and spear in hand, spreading the word of Beauty and protecting those who need help. Fans have been praising his character for his strong damage and amazing animations, not to mention his… interesting personality. He is currently available to obtain in-game until December 26. See his character trailer below.

What is Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail is HoYoverse’s latest gacha game following their huge success with Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. Set in a sci-fi universe, you play as the Trailblazer who explores the universe aboard the Astral Express together with your companions, the Nameless. Honkai: Star Rail is HoYoverse’s first foray into turn-based combat and has been highly praised since its release this summer. It recently won the Best Mobile Game award at The Game Awards 2023.

Keep your eyes peeled for the roses in Spring 2024!

(Images: Honkai: Star Rail / HoYoverse)