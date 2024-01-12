Asian Film Awards 2024: Check out the full list of nominees

The nominations for the Asian Film Awards 2024 are here. The annual awards ceremony recognises and celebrates excellence in Asian cinema. It also promotes and recognises Asian films and their talent and helps boost the Asian film industry through year-round initiatives. Organisers announced the nominations at The Langham with the theme of “Together, we tell story”.

For the 17th edition, there are four Youth Ambassadors for the first time. The four superstars Liu Kuan-Ting (Taiwan), Mario Maurer (Thailand), Miyazawa Hio (Japan), and Will Or (Hong Kong) expressed their gratitude for being selected as ambassadors via a recorded video message. Keep reading to find out who earned a nomination at the Asian Film Awards!

‘Evil Does Not Exist’ and ‘12.12: The Day’ lead with six nominations

The AFA17 Jury President, director Kiyoshi Kurosawa and jury members chose nominees in 16 categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Actor, Best Screenplay, and more. This year, Evil Does Not Exist and 12.12: The Day received the most nods with six nominations each followed by Snow Leopard and Paradise with four nods each. Evil Does Not Exist also got nominations in four technical categories.

In the acting categories, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung gained a nomination for Best Actor again. Yakusho Koji who won the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival also received a nomination. After winning Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Award, Go Min-si was also recognised for her performance in the Best Supporting Actress category.

However, notable names such as the late composer Sakamoto Ryuichi and late actor Lee Sun-kyun did not receive posthumous nominations for Monster and Sleep respectively. Also missing are notable films such as Cobweb in the Best Costume category and Bhutan’s The Monk and the Gun which made it to the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature Film. The nominations have always been dominated by films from Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan. But this year, films from Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, and many others also made the cut.

The winners will be announced on March 10 at the Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District. See the full Asian Film Awards nomination list below.

Full list of Asian Film Awards 2024 nominees

Best Film

12.12: The Day

Evil Does Not Exist

Paradise

Perfect Days

Snow Leopard

Best Director

Kim Sung-soo — 12.12: The Day

Gu Xiaogang — Dwelling by the West Lake

Hamaguchi Ryusuke — Evil Does Not Exist

Kore-eda Hirokazu — Monster

Prasanna Vithanage — Paradise

Best Actor

Hwang Jung-min — 12.12: The Day

Wu Kang-Ren — Abang Adik

Shen Teng — Full River Red

Yakusho Koji — Perfect Days

Tong Leung Chiu Wai — The Goldfinger

Best Actress

Jiang Qinqin — Dwelling by the West Lake

Jung Yu-mi — Sleep

Zhou Dongyu — The Breaking Ice

Audrey Lin — Trouble Girl

Rinko Kikuchi — YOKO

Best Supporting Actor

Park Hoon — 12.12: The Day

Jack Tan — Abang Adik

Nakamura Shido — Kubi

Park Jung-min — Smugglers

Sean Wong — Time Still Turns the Pages

Best Supporting Actress

Hamabe Minami — Godzilla Minus One

Rachel Leung — In Broad Daylight

Tsutsui Mariko — Last Shadow at First Light

Go Min-si — Smugglers

Wan Fang — Snow in Midsummer

Best New Director

Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir — City of Wind

Pham Thien An — Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

Dominic Sangma — Rapture

Amanda Nell Eu — Tiger Stripes

Nick Cheuk — Time Still Turns the Pages

Best Newcomer

Tergel Bold-Erdene — City of Wind

Awat Ratanapintha — Doi Boy

Yoyo Tse — Fly Me to the Moon

Wang Yibo — Hidden Blade

Shirata Mihaya — Last Shadow at First Light

Best Screenplay

Hamaguchi Ryusuke — Evil Does Not Exist

Sakamoto Yuji — Monster

Prasanna Vithanage, Anushka Senanayake — Paradise

Jason Yu — Sleep

Pema Tseden — Snow Leopard

Best Editing

Kim Sang-bum — 12.12: The Day

Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Yamazaki Azusa — Evil Does Not Exist

Matthieu Laclau — Only the River Flows

A. Sreekar Prasad — Paradise

Nick Cheuk, Keith Chan Hiu Chun — Time Still Turns the Pages

Best Cinematography

Lee Mo-gae — 12.12: The Day

Kitagawa Yoshio — Evil Does Not Exist

Chengma Zhiyuan — Only the River Flows

Azamat Dulatov — Qas

Matthias Delvaux — Snow Leopard

Best Original Music

Umebayashi Shigeru — Dwelling by the West Lake

Ishibashi Eiko — Evil Does Not Exist

Akmaral Mergen — Qas

Anon Ch Momin — Rapture

Lee Dong-june — Road to Boston

Best Costume Design

Tim Yip — Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms

Kurosawa Kazuko — Kubi

Yoon Jung-hee — Smugglers

Elaine Ng — Snow in Midsummer

Man Lim Chung — The Goldfinger

Best Production Design

Cho Hwa-sung — Concrete Utopia

Mitsumatsu Keiko — Monster

Zhang Menglun — Only the River Flows

Daktse Drundrup — Snow Leopard

Eric Lam — The Goldfinger

Best Visual Effects

Eun Jae-hyun — Concrete Utopia

Douglas Hans Smith — Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms

Yamazaki Takashi, Shibuya Kiyoko, Takahashi Masaki, Nojima Tatsuji — Godzilla Minus One

Jin Jong-hyun — The Moon

Allen Wei, Ahdee Chiu, Ding Yanlai, Eric Xu — The Wandering Earth II

Best Sound