Hong Kong sets new record at 2023 Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games have just concluded, and there is much to celebrate for Hong Kong. From its 660 athletes (out of a total of 12,000) sent to Hangzhou, Hong Kong took home 53 medals — 29 bronze, 16 silver, and eight gold.

Leading the list for total medals won, the People’s Republic of China won a total of 383 medals (201 gold), while second place for medals went to Japan with a total of 188 medals (52 gold). Third on the list was the Republic of Korea with an impressive 190 medals, 42 of which were gold.

This year’s Asia Games also saw the first appearance for esports. Seven events were held for seven titles where China won gold in four events with South Korea taking home gold in the League of Legends event. The seven events can be found below:

Arena of Valor

EA Sports FC Online

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

League of Legends

Dream Three Kingdoms 2

Peace Elite (PUBG Mobile)

DOTA2

Hometown heroes Edgar Cheung and Siobhan Haughey, won golds in their respective categories with Haughey setting a new Asian record in the 100-metre freestyle. Other golds for Hong Kong were awarded to the Men’s Rugby team, Men’s Bridge team, Yang Qianyu in the Women’s Cycling road race, Kho Taichi in Golf, and both Lam San Tung and Wong Wai Chun in Men’s Rowing.

The 15-day event saw over 480 events where nine of those events — archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis, and water polo — acted as Olympic qualifiers for Paris 2024. Overall, it was the most successful Asia Games for Hong Kong with a final 12th overall ranking.

