First-ever ‘Attack on Titan’-themed plane takes to the skies

Following news of its existence earlier this year, we now witness the first-ever Attack on Titan-themed aircraft take to the skies. The first flight was carefully timed to coincide with the November 4 premiere of AoT‘s final episode.

Clad in a custom livery, the A320 passenger plane features full-color appearances from Survey Corps members including Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Connie Springer, Jean Kirstein, and series protagonist Eren Yeager. Details include “City of Kitakyushu” text and official AoT logos near the rear.

The plane is an official joint project between Japanese airline Star Flyer and the Attack on Titan franchise, marking the first time AoT has worked with an airline.

During the launch celebrations we see mini titans make an appearance via blow-up suits. Have a look at the AoT plane in motion below.

Images: Attack on Titan Wiki/@anime_Shingeki