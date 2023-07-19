Barbie mania: How you can make your Google search pink and sparkle for some

You are probably living under a rock if you haven’t heard of 2023’s most anticipated film, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Barbie mania is at its peak right now. The film’s lead actors – Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – have literally been painting the town pink with every outing. Robbie even went on to dress up as different Barbie dolls during the promotional tours and oh boy was she perfect. From dropping alluring merchandise to funky collaborations, Barbie’s promotions are a lesson in marketing. And now it has taken over Google too.

While the movie is set to release on 21 July worldwide, the search engine is giving you a Barbie experience as you go on about your daily work. Just type ‘Barbie’ in the search bar and hit enter to turn your browser pink and add some sparkle to it. The same thing will happen if you type ‘Margot Robbie’, ‘Ryan Gosling’ and ‘Greta Gerwig’ in the search bar.

Barbie 2023: The pink mania takes over Google

Netizens in fact took to the microblogging site, Twitter to share their excitement. A Twitter user wrote, “When you search barbie on google there’s pink stars that pop on screen it’s so cute.” Another one said, “When you search Barbie on Google it now turns pink and displays celebratory fireworks.”

Here’s what Twitterati is saying about the Barbie movie

Leaving no stone unturned, Team #Barbie has added some pink sparkle to Google when you search #RyanGosling or #MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/yHbdDPyfHH — Ron H 🟧 (@RONTHINKmedia) July 17, 2023

how long have their google pages been pink????? barbie marketing never sleeps pic.twitter.com/LPUV1Vg99T — grace (@dilfhunter1001) July 16, 2023

When you Google “Barbie,” the entire SERP explodes with pink fairy dust. And the SGE answer is the same shade of pink as the rest of the SERP, lol. #google pic.twitter.com/Sh39skHUGg — Marc Baumann (@marcbaumann) July 17, 2023

Lookin up Barbie turned Google from Grey to Pink, this movie gotta be 10/10 pic.twitter.com/yxBcoMsdXX — Shaun PDUB Warrior 🗝 The Lost Master 🗝 (@SWPDUB) July 16, 2023

Though netizens are praising the effective marketing and promotional strategy of the Barbie team, this is not the first time that Google has made changes to its site. The search giant created a Cordyceps animation when Pedro Pascal’s The Last Of Us came out. In fact, a red mushroom icon would appear at the bottom of the screen and would grow into a fungus if clicked upon at the time of The Last Of Us‘s release. Similarly, the screen would show an adorable baby Grogu when The Mandalorian released.

