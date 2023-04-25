Hilarious Star Wars memes that will make you laugh out loud

facebook
25 Apr 2023 01:52 PM

Sanika Achrekar

Over the last four decades, Star Wars has become a cultural phenomenon. The movie franchise that first graced the big screen in the 70s has now gone on to expand into multiple sequels, spin-off movies and TV shows, books, and of course, memes (the true mark of attaining greatness in today’s pop culture). Ever since memes came into existence, Star Wars memes have been a mainstay of online humour, with fans creating and sharing hilarious images, videos and reactions to their favourite moments from the films.

What are Star Wars memes?

Image credit: Star Wars

Some of the most popular Star Wars memes are based on the iconic ‘I am your father’ line from The Empire Strikes Back, which has been endlessly parodied to humorous effect. Another popular meme is the image of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, which has inspired countless hilarious videos and images featuring the adorable little green alien. Other notable Star Wars memes are based on the ‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for’ scene from A New Hope, the ‘It’s a trap!’ line from Return of the Jedi, and the infamous ‘Prequel Memes’ based on the much-maligned Star Wars prequel trilogy. With so much rich material to draw from, it’s no wonder that these sci-fi memes continue to be a beloved part of online culture, providing fans with endless laughs and outlets for creative expression.

39 hilarious Star Wars memes you must see

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, we have curated some of the best Star Wars memes that would definitely make your day. Take a look at them below:

The classic ones

Star Wars fans reunite!

Ahsoka is finally getting her own TV series and the mems are in! 

It seems like some fans are not too happy about the Star Wars sequels

Who doesn’t love Baby Yoda memes?

Star Wars Celebration was clearly a hit this year 

Darth Vader memes are always fun

Here’s your cue to re-watch the movies

Some memes related to the internet’s favourite daddy aka Pedro Pascal

Shocks me each time
by u/StarWars_memer in MandalorianMemes

A few of these memes are just too hilarious

Hide and Seek Champion
by u/Forcesub in SequelMemes

Those younglings had it coming
by u/ecnal89 in starwarsmemes

Who’s that Pokémon?
by u/GTAFreak1992 in SequelMemes

I mean, it’s not wrong…
by u/Futureman9000 in starwarsmemes

hmmmm
by u/LonisKaiser in starwarsmemes

Good ole Ben
by in SequelMemes

Monday mornings
by u/MemeballMarinara in SequelMemes

Back To The Future : A Star Wars Story
by u/owenskinner05 in starwarsmemes

next up is how I kissed my sister.
by u/enunezjr4 in starwarsmemes

Another happy landing
by u/Infinite-Cold-2516 in starwarsmemes

paint me like one of your sith girls.
by u/Numerous-Gur-9008 in starwarsmemes

 

Fin!

(Hero image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Star Wars, IMDb/The Mandalorian)
(Feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Star Wars) 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Who is the strongest Jedi?

Answer: Jedi Master Yoda is the most powerful Jedi.

Question: How did Anakin Skywalker become Darth Vader?

Answer: Desperate to save Padmé, Anakin intervenes on Palpatine's behalf and disarms Windu, allowing Palpatine to kill him. Anakin then pledges himself to the Sith, and Palpatine dubs him as 'Darth Vader'.

Hilarious Star Wars memes that will make you laugh out loud

