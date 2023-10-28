Britney Spears’ songs: 21 iconic music videos that got millions of views

In the late ’90s, the music industry gave birth to a pop sensation that would take the world by storm. Britney Spears, a young talent from Kentwood, Louisiana, burst onto the scene with her debut single “Baby One More Time,” igniting a pop revolution that still resonates today. From her early days as a fresh-faced teen in a schoolgirl uniform, Britney Spears became an overnight sensation, capturing the hearts and attention of music enthusiasts with her catchy songs and music videos.

Britney’s first single was an instant classic, selling over 10 million copies and propelling her to the top of the charts. But it wasn’t just her undeniable star power and infectious tunes that marked her ascent to superstardom. Britney’s journey was also defined by her artistic evolution, as she transitioned from the schoolgirl sweetheart to a fearless and provocative performer who embraced her sensuality.

In a jaw-dropping revelation from her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me”, Britney Spears opens up about a deeply personal chapter of her life. The book delves into her rollercoaster relationship with former flame Justin Timberlake, specifically the heart-wrenching revelation that she underwent an abortion while dating the “Cry Me a River” singer. This shocking confession sent fans on a journey down memory lane, revisiting her poignant 2003 music video for “Everytime.”

In “Everytime,” the hospital becomes the haunting backdrop as Spears walks through its corridors, flanked by two women — one who has just passed away, and the other who has just given birth. The video’s evocative imagery and haunting lyrics have long fueled speculation about its connection to her relationship with Timberlake. With lines like “And every time I try to fly, I fall / Without my wings, I feel so small / I guess I need you, baby,” the song takes on a deeper resonance with this shocking revelation.

A tell-all memoir set to captivate the world

Britney Spears is all set to give her fans an intimate glimpse into her life with her upcoming book, “The Woman in Me,” slated for release on October 24, 2023. This tell-all memoir promises to be a game-changer, revealing the highs and lows of her journey through fame, her personal struggles, and her remarkable comeback. But that’s just the beginning of what this literary sensation has in store for readers.

“The Woman in Me” dives into Britney’s inner world, offering readers personal insights, untold stories, and a deeper understanding of the woman behind the pop superstar. It’s a chance to experience Britney’s life through her own words, uncovering the truth behind the headlines, and gaining a newfound appreciation for her enduring strength. One of the most exciting aspects of this book is that Britney’s own voice will finally have a platform to be heard. The book will allow her to share her experiences, her perspective on the conservatorship that dominated her life, and her reflections on fame.

Ahead of the launch, the ’90s megastar is already making headlines with excerpts from her upcoming memoir. In one of the chapters, Britney opens up about her unexpected pregnancy, describing it as a “surprise” rather than a “tragedy.” She shares her emotional journey, expressing her deep love for former boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and her excitement about starting a family. However, she discloses that Timberlake, at 18, was not prepared for parenthood, leading to a challenging decision. Britney acknowledges the difficulty of the choice and admits that, had she been alone, her decision might have been different. This episode in her life sheds light on the intricacies of relationships and personal choices.

As is clear, fans can expect a raw, unfiltered, and inspiring narrative that sheds light on her life’s most challenging moments, all while offering a beacon of hope to those facing similar struggles.

Britney’s journey through the world of music has been nothing short of a visual spectacle. Her music videos have consistently pushed boundaries, setting new standards for the pop genre and captivating audiences across the globe. Join us on a tour through Britney Spears’ songs and her most iconic music videos – each a unique masterpiece that reflects her evolution as an artist and pop culture icon.

Britney Spears’ songs: All her music videos with the highest views

… Baby One More Time” (1998)

Britney’s debut single, “…Baby One More Time,” catapulted her into the limelight in a blaze of glory. Clad in the iconic schoolgirl uniform, Britney instantly became an icon, and her unforgettable dance routine within the hallowed halls of a high school set the stage for her meteoric rise to stardom. The song, featured on the eponymous album, shattered records by selling a staggering 10 million copies, etching its place indelibly in the annals of pop history. Meanwhile, its music video has clocked over 872 million views on YouTube, a testament to its timeless allure.

“Sometimes” (1999)

“Sometimes” offers a delightful glimpse into a more carefree and sun-soaked side of Britney as she enjoys her time at the beach. The song, part of the album “…Baby One More Time,” charmed audiences, with over half a million copies sold. The video has attracted more than 300 million views on YouTube, serving as a timeless reminder of Britney’s early days and her profound impact on the pop music landscape.

“Crazy” (You Drive Me) (1999)

“Crazy” catapults viewers into a world of youthful rebellion and spontaneity as Britney and her friends wreak havoc in a mall with their energetic choreography. The song, part of the album “…Baby One More Time,” resonated with fans, leading to over a million copies sold. The video has amassed more than 195 million views on YouTube, capturing the essence of spirited revolt and spontaneity that has endured with her audience for over two decades.

“Oops!… I Did It Again” (2000)

In “Oops!… I Did It Again,” Britney playfully channels her inner astronaut, paying a cheeky homage to Titanic. The song, found on the eponymous album, navigates the themes of heartbreak and youthful exuberance. Over three million copies flew off the shelves, cementing Britney’s status as a pop sensation. The music video, with more than 427 million YouTube views, continues to charm. One of Britney Spears’ most timeless songs, undoubtedly.

“Lucky” (2000)

Released in the year 2000, Britney Spears’ music video for “Lucky” quickly became one of her most-viewed videos, garnering over 121 million views. The video provides a glimpse into the life of a Hollywood starlet, portraying Britney as a glamorous and privileged celebrity. As she navigates fame and the complexities of her seemingly charmed life, “Lucky” captures both the allure and the vulnerability of stardom, making it a memorable and widely-watched moment in her career.

“Stronger” (2000)

Britney Spears’ music video for “Stronger,” released in 2000, stands out as one of her most-viewed and iconic creations, earning more than 119 million views. In this video, Britney exudes a newfound sense of strength and independence, symbolising her personal and artistic growth. Set in a dimly lit club, she confidently breaks free from the confines of a toxic relationship and embraces her own power. With its catchy tune and compelling storyline, “Stronger” not only became a hit but also served as a visual testament to Britney’s resilience and determination, resonating with audiences and solidifying her status as a pop sensation during that era.

“I’m a Slave 4 U” (2001)

“I’m a Slave 4 U” marked Britney’s departure from her innocent image as she boldly embraced her sensuality. The music video, famously featuring a live snake, left an indelible mark. The song, featured on the “Britney” album, was embraced by fans, with over 600,000 copies sold, proving that her evolution into a more mature image only endeared her further to her fan base. The video boasts an impressive 200 million views on YouTube, a testament to its lasting impact.

“Overprotected” (2001)

Britney Spears’ music video for “Overprotected,” released in 2001, remains a notable piece of her videography, accumulating over 37 million views. The video, directed by Chris Applebaum, portrays Britney’s desire for personal freedom and autonomy while facing overbearing protection from various authority figures. As she asserts her independence, the video showcases her resilient spirit and determination to break free from the confines of expectations and control.

“Toxic” (2003)

In “Toxic,” Britney flawlessly transforms into a seductive secret agent in a visually captivating music video. The song, which comes from the album “In the Zone,” delves into the irresistible allure of a reckless lover. Having sold over a million copies, it stands as a testament to her adeptness at crafting chart-toppers that resonate deeply with her audience. With 634 million YouTube views, Britney Spears’ song remains popular even 20 years later.

Me Against The Music (2003)

“Me Against The Music,” the debut single from the album “In The Zone,” marked a significant pop culture moment of the ’00s. The collaboration of legendary pop icon Madonna with Britney was a fresh and exciting one. It also came at the perfect time — just two months earlier in August 2003, during the MTV Video Music Awards, the two singers ignited a frenzy with an onstage kiss while performing Madonna’s song “Hollywood.” “Me Against The Music,” generated 57 million views and is surely one of Britney’s most memorable hits.

“Gimme More” (2007)

“Gimme More” tantalises viewers with Britney’s irresistible allure as she dazzles in an array of sultry outfits. The song, featured on the “Blackout” album, achieved over a million copies sold, solidifying Britney’s enduring popularity. The video, boasting more than 320 million views on YouTube, reaffirms her status as a style icon.

“Piece of Me” (2007)

Britney Spears’ music video for “Piece of Me,” released in 2007, stands out as a compelling portrayal of her life and experiences. With over 124 million views, this hit video provided viewers with a candid and inside look at the pop sensation’s life, both in the public eye and behind the scenes. Directed by Wayne Isham, the video takes a bold stance against the intense media scrutiny and tabloid frenzy surrounding Britney’s personal life.

“Womanizer” (2008)

In “Womanizer,” Britney skilfully takes on various roles, including that of a waitress and a secretary. The song, featured on the “Circus” album, delves into the theme of a deceitful lover. With over three million copies sold, the track marked a triumphant comeback for the star. The video with over 371 million views reaffirms Britney’s status as a true pop icon.

“Circus” (2008)

With more than 243 million views, “Circus” presents Britney Spears as the ringleader of her own dazzling show. Released in 2008, the song is not only the title track of Britney Spears’ 2008 album but also one of the standout songs of her career. The song, accompanied by a visually stunning and circus-themed music video, reflects Britney’s return to the spotlight after a tumultuous period in her personal life. The video showcases her in various circus-inspired roles, from the ringleader to an acrobat, and it’s a testament to her resilience and artistry.

“3” (2009)

Released in 2009, the music video for “3” has garnered over 166 million views. It’s a pulsating dance-pop track that explores themes of sexual freedom and desire. The song was a departure from her earlier work, offering a more explicit and provocative perspective. With a catchy chorus and energetic beats, “3” became a chart-topping hit and an anthem for those seeking uninhibited fun on the dance floor. The music video complements the song’s suggestive lyrics, featuring Britney in a confident light.

“Till the World Ends” (2011)

In “Till the World Ends,” Britney’s spirited dancing lights up a post-apocalyptic world, demonstrating her resilience and boundless energy. The song, featured on the “Femme Fatale” album, achieved over a million copies sold, affirming her ability to produce hits even years into her career. The video, with over 220 million YouTube views, underscores her enduring popularity and influence.

“Hold It Against Me” (2011)

With over 171 million views, the music video for “Hold It Against Me” from 2011 is a testament to Britney’s continued impact on the music industry. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the video features stunning visuals and choreography, perfectly complementing the high-energy track.

“I Wanna Go” (2011)

In 2011, Britney Spears released “I Wanna Go,” a pop-infused anthem that resonated with fans and showcased her playful and rebellious side. The song’s catchy melody and cheeky lyrics, combined with a lighthearted music video where Britney takes on paparazzi with a humorous twist, made it an instant hit. “I Wanna Go” captured the essence of Britney’s journey through the ups and downs of fame, offering a glimpse of her unapologetic spirit and resilience in the entertainment industry. With over 317 million views, the music video remains a fan favourite even today.

“Work Bi**h” (2013)

“Work B**ch” encapsulates the aspiration of working hard to attain a life of luxury and opulence. The video showcases stunning locales from around the world, while the song, part of the “Britney Jean” album, resulted in over half a million copies sold. The video, featuring an energetic and empowering dance anthem that encourages hard work and determination, garnered more than 383 million views on YouTube. It features Britney in a glamorous and fierce persona, showcasing her dedication to a disciplined and luxurious lifestyle with a strong message of self-empowerment.

“Scream & Shout” (2013)

Featuring will.i.am, this 2013 music video is a visual extravaganza with an astonishing 1 billion views. The electrifying collaboration showcases Britney Spears in a futuristic and dynamic setting, complementing the song’s infectious beats and catchy lyrics. It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of both artists in the world of pop music.

“Pretty Girls” (2015)

Collaborating with Iggy Azalea in 2015, Britney Spears released “Pretty Girls,” a catchy pop hit that attracted over 190 million views on YouTube. The video showcases the duo as fashion-forward aliens in a 1980s-inspired setting, blending humour and nostalgia. The song’s infectious melody and the chemistry between Britney and Iggy made it a fun and memorable addition to Britney’s discography.

