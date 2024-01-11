14 of the best Chinese dramas to watch with IMDb rating above 7.5

While Korean dramas continue to engage the fans, many are now finding out about Chinese dramas or C-dramas that are equally entertaining. Not only have these incredible dramas become huge hits commercially, but some of the best Chinese dramas have also received critics’ applause, raking in high scores on IMDb.
These Chinese dramas have brought fresh storytelling and stunning cinematography to the screens. From successful historical dramas like Nirvana In Fire (2015-2018) and The King’s Woman (2017) to a beautiful love story in Meet Yourself (2023) becoming the most-watched show in mainland China, C-dramas are gaining all the right attention.
Romantic and other genres of Chinese dramas
While the best Chinese dramas dwell on genres like fantasy, historical events and modern stories, it is the romantic Chinese dramas that have created a significant buzz across the globe.
Titles like Hidden Love (2023), Ashes of Love (2018) and A Love So Beautiful (2017) are some of the highest-rated tiles on IMDb.
On the other hand, The Untamed (2019) is a fantastic murder mystery drama with an 8.8 rating on IMDb. It boasts stellar performances from actors like Xiao Zhan, Wang Yibo, Zoey Meng and Xuan Lu.
Story of Kunning Palace (2023), featuring Bai Lu, is also an impressively well-written fantasy story. Another Bai Lu-starrer huge hit is Arsenal Military Academy (2019), which has themes of friendship and heroism against the backdrop of a war.
These remarkable Chinese series have cultivated a niche following on streaming platforms like Netflix and Rakuten Viki. High IMDb ratings and critical praise are testimony to the fact that C-dramas are an untapped realm of content that is beginning to make a global impact.
If you enjoy watching different content, then try giving K-dramas a break and check out this list for some spell-binding plots, acting and cinematography. From light-hearted comedy shows to romances and historical stories, there’s something for all tastes.
These are some of the best Chinese dramas, ranked according to IMDb ratings
- Nirvana In Fire (2015-2018)
- The Untamed (2019)
- The Long Season (2023)
- Hidden Love (2023)
- Meet Yourself (2023)
- When I Fly Towards You (2023)
- Eternal Love (2017)
- Story of Kunning Palace (2023)
- Arsenal Military Academy (2019)
- Ashes of Love (2018)
- Falling into Your Smile (2021)
- A Love So Beautiful (2017)
- Love O2O (2016)
- The King's Woman (2017)
IMDb rating: 8.9
Directed by: Kong Sheng and Li Xue.
Cast: Hu Ge, Wang Kai, Liu Tao, Ding Yong Dai
Episodes: 104
Synopsis: Ancient China is ridden with war as the Northern Wei Dynasty is pitted against the Southern Liang Dynasty. After intensive fighting, the Liang Dynasty triumphs, but a series of betrayals leads to the massacre of 70,000 soldiers and family members. Somehow, the Liang general Lin Xie’s son, Lin Shu (Ge), escapes and is severely wounded. He is treated but is rendered weak. Unable to fight, Lin Shu conspires to take down the palace and defeat the ruthless Liang rulers.
IMDb rating: 8.8
Directed by: Steve Cheng and Chan Ka Lam
Cast: Xiao Zhan, Wang Yibo, Zoey Meng, Xuan Lu
Episodes: 50
Synopsis: Set in a land ruled by the Wen clan, free-spirited Wei Wu Xian (Zhan) is a young man who befriends the strong-headed and righteous Lan Wang Ji (Yibo). When the two discover that the ruling clan is behind a series of devastating events plaguing the land, they try to probe further. Suddenly, Wei goes missing. He returns 16 years later and reunites with Lan, and together, they investigate the heinous murders that happened recently.
About the series: The Chinese drama is based on the queer romance novel called Mo Dao Zu Shi (2016) or The Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation by Boy’s Love (BL) author Mo Xiang Tong Xiu.
IMDb rating: 8.8
Directed by: Xin Shuang
Cast: Diana Lin, Hao Qin, Wei Fan, Lin Liu
Episodes: 12
Synopsis: In the birch forests of a small town in Northwest China, taxi driver Wang Xiang (Fan) meets a mysterious person he both wants and fears. The mystery drama revolves around a lost father, a deceived lover and a brutal murder that took place 20 years ago.
About the series: The Long Season is among the highest-rated C-dramas of 2023. It has garnered a whopping 9.5/10 score on the Chinese aggregator platform Douban.
IMDb rating: 8.6
Directed by: Lee Ching Jung
Cast: Zhao Lu Si, Chen Zhe Yuan, Victor Ma
Episodes: 25
Synopsis: A sweet love story blossoms between Sang Zhi (Lu Si) and her elder brother Sang Yan’s (Ma) best friend Duan Jiaxu (Zhe Yuan). A young Sang developed a crush on Duan when he used to come to her house to play. However, they lose touch due to unavoidable circumstances. Years later, fate brings them together again when Sang joins a university.
About the series: This C-drama is based on the web novel Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It by Zhu Yi.
IMDb rating: 8.6
Directed by: Ding Zi Guang
Cast: Liu Yifei, Li Xian, Hu Bing Qing, Tu Songyan
Episodes: 40
Synopsis: City girl Xu Hongdou (Yifei) is deeply upset by her best friend’s death. She decides to quit her job and go for a holiday to the quiet village of Yun Miao in Dali town. The villagers and their simple ways of life touch her heart. Here, she meets a compassionate de facto leader of the town, Xie Zhi Yao (Xian), who inspires her to begin a business with him, and there begins a love story.
IMDb rating: 8.6
Directed by: Mao De Shu
Cast: Zhou Yi Ran, Zhang Miao Yi, Bian Tian Yang, Jiang Zhi Nan
Episodes: 24
Synopsis: Su Zai Zai (Yi) is a cheerful young girl, and Zhang Lu Rang (Ran) is an outstanding student but an aloof person. Their paths frequently cross until Su discovers that Zhang is her new classmate. Despite their contrasting personalities, they get close, and her friendship leads him to soften and become more open. There begins a sweet high-school love story.
About the series: This coming-of-age, light-hearted romantic C-drama is adapted from Zhu Yi’s novel She’s a Little Crazy.
IMDb rating: 8.4
Directed by: Lam Yuk Fan, Yu Cuihua and Ren Haitao
Cast: Mark Chao, Yang Mi, Dilraba Dilmurat, Alan Yu
Episodes: 58
Synopsis: Set in a fantasy world, the deity Bai Qian (Mi) is sent to the mortal realm when she loses her memory fighting an evil lord. Here, she meets Ye Hua (Chao) and falls in love. When they both become immortal again, Ye tries to pursue Bai one more time, but their love is put to the test across several lifetimes.
About the series: Considered among the best romantic Chinese dramas with a high IMDb rating, Eternal Love is based on the Xianxia novel To The Sky Kingdom.
IMDb rating: 8.4
Directed by: Chu Yui Bun, Francis Nam, Gu Zhi Wei
Cast: Bai Lu, Zhang Ling He, Zhou Jun Wei, Liu Xie Ning
Episodes: 38
Synopsis: Jiang Xuening, aka Jiang Ning (Lu), is an ambitious woman who aspires to achieve the highest power in the land. But, her dreams and aspirations are thwarted when bad luck befalls her and she loses her close ones. Consumed by guilt and remorse, she commits suicide. However, when Jiang is reincarnated, she is thrust into unexpected entanglement with Xie Wei, aka Xie Ju’an (Zhang Linghe), the crown prince’s junior preceptor, to gain control over the palace. But he is also the person whom she hates the most.
About the series: One of the best Chinese dramas of 2023, Story of Kunning Palace is adapted from Shi Jing’s novel Kun Ning.
IMDb rating: 8.3
Directed by: Hue Kai Dong
Cast: Bai Lu, Xu Kai, Li Cheng Bin, Wu Jia Yi
Episodes: 48
Synopsis: It is the early 20th century, and the Chinese forces are fighting the Imperial Japanese Army. The law allows only young men to enlist in the armed forces to defend the country. Xie Xiang (Lu) is a young woman who wants to do her bit by joining the forces. She cuts her hair, dresses like her brother and gets enrolled. She proves her mettle and forms a close bond with two other recruits — Gu Yan Zheng (Kai) and Shen Jun San (Bin). Together, they engage in multiple battles while unravelling a big conspiracy. What happens when both develop feelings for her?
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Chu Rui Bin
Cast: Deng Lun, Yang Zi, Luo Yun Xi
Episodes: 63
Synopsis: Frost flower deity Jin Mi (Zi) is shielded from experiencing love by her mother, who fed her the ‘unfeeling pill’. Once, the fire immortal Xu Feng (Lun) entered the flower realm after he was brutally attacked. Jin nurses him, and as she longs to see beyond her world, Xu takes her to the heavenly realm. There, she meets Run Yu (Xi), Feng’s half-brother. Both Run and Feng develop feelings for Jin. When she wrongly learns that her father died at the hands of Xu, she kills him and, in the process, spits the pill out. Xu later returns as the demon lord and challenges Run, who has taken over as the heavenly emperor. As Jin finds herself caught in a love triangle between the two lords, what does her future have in store?
About the series: The fantasy C-drama is adapted from the web novel Heavy Sweetness Ash-Like Frost by Dian Xian.
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Qiu Zhong Wei
Cast: Xu Kai, Cheng Xiao, Zhai Xiao Wen, Yao Chi
Episodes: 31
Synopsis: Beautiful and extremely gifted, Tong Yao longs to make her mark as a female e-sports gamer in the heavily male-dominated arena. She is focused on improving her skills and believes there is no place for emotions in the gaming world. ZGDX OPL is a reigning all-boys team. When one of the players suffers an injury, captain Lu Si Cheng (Kai) decides to not take anyone as a replacement. Although initially dismissive, he takes in Tong and positions her as their first female player. Impressed by her talent and dedication, his perception changes. Chemistry begins to develop, but will emotions take over her ambition?
About the series: The highly-rated Chinese drama on IMDb is based on the web book You’re Beautiful When You Smile by Qing Mei.
IMDb rating: 8
Directed by: Yang Long
Cast: Hu Yi Tian, Shen Yue, Gao Zhi Ting, Wang Zi Wei
Episodes: 24
Synopsis: Chen Xiao Xi (Yue) and Jiang Chen (Tian) are high school classmates. While the former is a lively and cheerful girl known for her impeccable drawing skills, Jiang is popular for his high grades and handsome features. Along with their group of loyal friends, the two navigate teenage life and the transitions into adulthood.
About the series: This C-drama eschews the trodden paths of fantasy and heavenly romance and is noted for the realistic portrayal of the threshold of teenage life and adulthood. It is based on the novel To Our Pure Little Beauty by Zhao Gang An.
IMDb rating: 7.7
Directed by: Lin Yu Fen, Guo Hu
Cast: Yang Yang, Zheng Shuang, Zheng Ye Cheng
Episodes: 30
Synopsis: Bei Wei Wei (Zheng) is a gifted online gamer who enjoys playing a role-playing game, A Chinese Ghost Story, in her spare time. Her virtual life takes a slump after a breakup with her in-game husband. However, the best player, Yixiao Naihe, slides into her messages and asks to be her husband. Unbeknownst to Bei, this player is also her college senior, Xiao Nai (Yang). Will the two young people be able to find true love in the real world, too?
About the series: This Chinese drama, particularly praised for the stunning performance of the female lead, is based on the web novel A Slight Smile Is Very Charming by Gu Man.
IMDb rating: 7.5
Directed by: Liu Xin, Hsiu Lan Hu, Hu Yi Juan
Cast: Dilraba Dilmurat, Vin Zhang, Liu Chang
Episodes: 48
Synopsis: Set in the historical war era, the story revolves around Gong Sun Li (Dilmurat), who is the granddaughter and disciple of a military commander. Since childhood, she has been in love with Jing Ke (Chang), the commander’s first disciple. When the Qin soldiers attack, Jing Ke is poisoned and in a bid to save her lover, Gong agrees to marry the Qin ruler Ying Zheng (Zhang), who has always been smitten by her looks. Gong discovers she is pregnant with Jing’s child. The Ying accepts the child as his own, but tragedy befalls when Jing returns to assassinate Ying Zheng.
About the series: The historical drama is based on the first book of the novel series The Legend of Qin: Li Ji Story by Wen Shi Ren.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Which Chinese drama has the highest rating?
The highest-rated Chinese dramas include Nirvana In Fire, The Untamed, Hidden Love, The Long Season and Meet Yourself.
-What is the best drama in China?
In recent times, The Long Season has been one of the highest-rated Chinese dramas. It has received a 9.5/10 score on the Chinese aggregator platform Douban.
-What is the most searched Chinese drama?
Nirvana In Fire, The Untamed and Meteor Garden (2018) are some of the most popular Chinese dramas.
-Is C-drama better than K-drama?
Both C-dramas and K-dramas have their respective takers and the audience enjoys the beautiful cinematography, impeccable acting and intriguing plots. While the Korean wave has entered almost every sector, and Korean dramas have a larger fanbase, Chinese dramas too are gaining momentum.