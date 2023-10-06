‘A Better Tomorrow‘ to ‘Hard Boiled‘: The best Chow Yun-fat movies to watch again and again

The word ‘action’ feels almost synonymous with Chow Yun-fat. Through his collaborations with director John Woo and other icons of Hong Kong cinema, Chow Yun-fat became a film legend — not just locally, but throughout the world. His movies served as blueprints for many genres, birthed sequels, and influenced notable filmmakers. For those looking to build their knowledge of one of the city’s brightest stars, here are Chow Yun-fat’s best movies to watch now.

There is no conversation about Hong Kong cinema without the name Chow Yun-fat. Fat Gor, as he’s affectionately known in Hong Kong, with director John Woo, revolutionised the action genre forever, and put a new spotlight on the city’s film industry that had dimmed a bit in the years after the passing of the legendary Bruce Lee.

Chow’s films, especially A Better Tomorrow, his first with Woo, would go on to influence Hollywood directors like Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez and the Wachowskis, hip-hop legends including the Wu-Tang Clan and even the Cantonese dialect itself. Eventually, his stardom in Hong Kong would take him to Hollywood, landing him roles in films including Bulletproof Monk, The Replacement Killers, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and even the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

As for Chow, raised in a farming community on Lamma Island, he still lives in Hong Kong. He continues to be a friendly and humble neighbour in our fragrant harbour, happily stopping to take selfies with fans who catch him around town or on our city’s many hiking trails or making an early morning trip to DSE testing centres to offer encouragement to local students before their secondary school exams.

With Hong Kong cinema’s rich history of action, comedy, romance, drama and more, to stand out the way Chow has is no small feat. And with the actor recently winning the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award at the Busan International Film Festival, there’s no better time to be familiar with his catalogue and impact than now. Make sure to bookmark these Chow fun-fat movies!

The best Chow Yun-fat Films to watch now

A Better Tomorrow (1986)

No list of Hong Kong movies—let alone a list of Chow Yun-fat’s best movies—is complete without A Better Tomorrow. The OG John Woo / Chow Yun-fat “Gun-Fu” film stars Chow, Ti Lung and Leslie Cheung, featuring two brothers on opposite sides of the law, with expectedly violent results. The movie made Chow a star and influenced pop culture in Hong Kong and around the world (Seriously, the Cantonese word for trench coat— “Mark Gor Lau”—is inspired by Chow’s look in the film (and its sequel). It also inspired the iconic looks of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.

Synopsis: A former triad member (Ti Lung) hopes to reconnect with his estranged policeman brother (Leslie Cheung). However, his ties to his old life proved difficult to break.

Director: John Woo

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Ti Lung, Leslie Cheung

An Autumn’s Tale (1987)

An Autumn’s Tale offers a rare perspective: a New York City romance through the lens of a Hong Kong student and a restaurant worker in Manhattan’s Chinatown. Between restaurant dreams and dollar slices, the characters played by Chow and Cherie Cheung navigate 1980s New York unlike anything previously seen on film. It’s a far cry from the usual action and bloodshed but totally worth your time, okay?

Synopsis: Hong Kong native Jennifer (Cherie Chung) moves to New York City’s Chinatown, hopeful for the future. But when she finds out that her boyfriend is cheating, Samuel (Chow Yun-fat) becomes her guide, admirer, and comfort.

Director: Mabel Cheung

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Cherie Chung, Danny Chan, Gigi Wong

City of Fire (1987)

There are many films and performances to credit when it comes to establishing Chow’s pan-Asia popularity. City of Fire is one of those films but to a lesser degree, it also had an impact on his later fame in the US. After all, the film is known for influencing Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs (in addition to Chow starrer A Better Tomorrow). In its own right, City of Fire is a classic of Hong Kong cinema particularly the “undercover cop” troupe (or genre if you prefer). Yet it also “re-invented” the gangster film genre, especially following in the footsteps of A Better Tomorrow. Fun fact: Director Ringo Lam and Chow went on to work on many projects together, most of which shed a dark yet realistic view of Hong Kong society.

Synopsis: Undercover cop Ko Chow (Chow Yun-fat) manages to infiltrate a gang. However, he becomes wounded when a robbery goes wrong. Worst, the gang finds out that there’s a traitor and seeks to unmask him.

Director: Ringo Lam

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee, Sun Yueh, Carrie Ng

Prison on Fire (1988)

Don’t be surprised that Chow did back-to-back movies with “fire” in the title. Prison on Fire is the loose “sequel” to City of Fire from director Ringo Lam’s On Fire trilogy. Chow is undeniably a pioneer in his own right and this film served as a blueprint for the Hong Kong-made prison films that became popular around that time. Many critics also cite the film as a great example of Hong Kong’s crime drama genre, being well-loved for its realistic and at times, humanistic take on prison life.

Synopsis: Inside a prison, two inmates (Chow Yun-fat and Tong Leung Ka-fai) form a friendship as they learn the ropes of prison life.

Director: Ringo Lam

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Ka Kui-ho, Roy Cheung

The Killer (1989)

There’s no cooler action trope than going back for one last score, and that’s the main hook of The Killer. Chow Yun-fat reunites with John Woo in this stylish action film. If you remember, the iconic duo also worked on the A Better Tomorrow series. The Killer is also considered one of the best Hong Kong action movies, thanks to its exciting action sequences, amazing choreography, and even slow-motion gunfights. No doubt, these are all backed by a powerful performance from Chow as contract killer Ah Jong. The actor is no stranger to playing characters who are conflicted. But as Ah Jong, he displays an extra layer of vulnerability as a hitman looking for redemption. Also, this film marks the debut of John Woo’s signature white doves—if you know, you know.

Synopsis: Contract killer Ah Jong (Chow Yun-fat) accidentally wounds Jennie (Sally Yeh) during a shootout, and she becomes blind. To pay for her eye surgery, he takes on one final job before hanging the towel from contract killing. When his boss learns of his intentions, he sends out assassins to finish him off.

Director: John Woo

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee, Kenneth Tsang, Sally Yeh

God of Gamblers I & II (1989-1994)

Chow Yun-fat’s prior movies have always been a hit. But perhaps his most profitable one is the God of Gamblers franchise. It was one of the contributors to the boom of Hong Kong cinema in the early 1990s, spunning the trademark character, Ko Chun. Compared to his previous films, Chow channels elements of his former performances but also adds a cunning yet playful side to his role as a gambler. He was nominated for Best Actor but ultimately lost to himself—he won the award for his performance as Ah Long in The Killer.

Synopsis: Ko Chun (Chow Yun-fat) is a world-class gambler. But after a head injury, he loses his memory. With the help of the man responsible for the accident, he starts from ground zero to beat his opponents.

Director: Wong Jing

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Andy Lau, Joey Wong, Sharla Cheung

Hard Boiled (1992)

The John Woo and Chow Yun-fat cinematic duo return with Hard Boiled. The film is remembered for many things: slick action sequences, great storytelling, and the name of Chow’s character. However, it’s also the last Hong Kong movie Chow made before venturing off to Hollywood. With one last hurrah, Chow really solidified his status as an action star with the movie.

Synopsis: Cop Tequila Yen (Chow) recently lost his partner during a shootout. As revenge, he goes on a mission to catch them. He teams up with an undercover cop Tony (Tony Leung) to find them.

Director: John Woo

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung, Anthony Wong

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

No gunplay or trench coats this time around for Chow, who plays a Wudang swordsman on the verge of retirement (one last score?) during the Qing Dynasty in Ang Lee’s wuxia classic. The film was a critical and commercial success worldwide, taking home four Academy Awards (Best Foreign Language Film, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score) and eight Hong Kong Film Awards (Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Action Choreography, Best Original Film Score, Best Original Film Song, Best Sound Design).

Synopsis: Warrior Li Mu Bai (Chow) entrusts his Green Destiny sword to fellow warrior Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh). But the sword is stolen and two friends embark on a journey to retrieve it. Along the way, they discover a web of lies and deceit.

Director: Ang Lee

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, Chang Chen

Office (2015)

Chow’s next memorable film comes more than a decade later. This time, it’s not Chow taking his favoured action role or genre. Instead, he plays a company owner in Office, set during the 2008 financial crisis. The movie is lauded for its striking visuals and exploration of the corporate world, especially amidst a crisis.

Synopsis: Ho Chung-ping’s company, Jones & Sunn is going public. He promises CEO and mistress, Winne Cheung (Sylvia Chang) that she will have a majority share of the company. However, as the company started the auditing process, things began to unravel.

Director: Johnnie To

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Sylvia Chang, Eason Chan, Tang Wei

(All images credit: IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where does Chow Yun-fat live now?

Chow Yun-fat lives in Hong Kong.

How old is Chow Yun-fat?

Chow Yun-fat is 68 years old. He was born in 1955.