From ‘The Mandalorian’ to ‘Prison Break’: 15 highest-rated Disney+ series on IMDb

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume content, allowing us to watch our favorite movies and TV shows anytime, anywhere. With the rise of platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, traditional cable TV has become a thing of the past. Now, viewers have more options than ever before, with a vast library of content to choose from at their fingertips. One such platform making a significant impact in Asia is Disney+, that offers a wide range of content, from popular Disney movies and TV shows to local language programming in Asian countries. We list down some the best series on Disney+.

With its diverse selection of content and increasing presence in the region, Disney+ is quickly becoming the go-to platform for viewers in Asia.