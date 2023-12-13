12 best K-dramas to warm up your holiday season, from ‘Crash Landing on You’ to ‘Healer’

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” and there’s nothing like snuggling up on the couch with your loved ones and watching a classic, feel-good Korean drama that is set around the holidays. From the journey of two lovers beset by familial obstacles in Winter Sonata to the story of a young generation empowered by its keen view of the world in Reply 1988, here are some of the best K-dramas to watch during the winter break.

While the most beautiful moments of the holiday season are the ones dedicated to Christmas decorations, the festival is not widely celebrated by the majority of the Korean population. However, numerous Koreans treat the Christmas season like a second Valentine’s Day, and it is common for them to spend the whole holiday month of December in the company of their partners. A perfect portrayal of the same is the Gong Yoo starrer 2016 classic fantasy romance Goblin, which remains one of the best K-dramas to watch during holidays.

Like the other Korean series on our list, Goblin also sports a winter set and celebrates the holiday season in all its glory. Besides presenting a cheerful love story, Korean drama also offers some great winter fashion inspiration to escape the biting cold. Not to forget the iconic mythical Christmas boutique in front of which protagonist Ji Eun-tak (played by Kim Go-eun) anxiously waits for her Goblin husband (played by Gong) at the end of the K-drama.

Another best K-drama to watch during holidays is the 2020 JTBC show When the Weather Is Fine. Based on the popular South Korean novel I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Fine by Lee Do-woo, the Korean series promises to wrap viewers in all the warm and fuzzy holiday feelings.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starrer Crash Landing on You offers fans the heartwarming journey of South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri (played by Son) and the North Korean soldier Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun), from being strangers to becoming lovers. Directed by Lee Jung-hyo, the 2019 K-drama is often credited by fans for having one of the best Christmas Eve scenes where lover boy Jeong-hyeok is seen rescuing Se-ri from her obsessive stalker Gu Seung-jung (played by Kim Jung-hyun).

The best K-dramas to watch during the holiday season