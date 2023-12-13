12 best K-dramas to warm up your holiday season, from ‘Crash Landing on You’ to ‘Healer’

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” and there’s nothing like snuggling up on the couch with your loved ones and watching a classic, feel-good Korean drama that is set around the holidays. From the journey of two lovers beset by familial obstacles in Winter Sonata to the story of a young generation empowered by its keen view of the world in Reply 1988, here are some of the best K-dramas to watch during the winter break.
While the most beautiful moments of the holiday season are the ones dedicated to Christmas decorations, the festival is not widely celebrated by the majority of the Korean population. However, numerous Koreans treat the Christmas season like a second Valentine’s Day, and it is common for them to spend the whole holiday month of December in the company of their partners. A perfect portrayal of the same is the Gong Yoo starrer 2016 classic fantasy romance Goblin, which remains one of the best K-dramas to watch during holidays.
Like the other Korean series on our list, Goblin also sports a winter set and celebrates the holiday season in all its glory. Besides presenting a cheerful love story, Korean drama also offers some great winter fashion inspiration to escape the biting cold. Not to forget the iconic mythical Christmas boutique in front of which protagonist Ji Eun-tak (played by Kim Go-eun) anxiously waits for her Goblin husband (played by Gong) at the end of the K-drama.
Another best K-drama to watch during holidays is the 2020 JTBC show When the Weather Is Fine. Based on the popular South Korean novel I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Fine by Lee Do-woo, the Korean series promises to wrap viewers in all the warm and fuzzy holiday feelings.
Meanwhile, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starrer Crash Landing on You offers fans the heartwarming journey of South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri (played by Son) and the North Korean soldier Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun), from being strangers to becoming lovers. Directed by Lee Jung-hyo, the 2019 K-drama is often credited by fans for having one of the best Christmas Eve scenes where lover boy Jeong-hyeok is seen rescuing Se-ri from her obsessive stalker Gu Seung-jung (played by Kim Jung-hyun).
The best K-dramas to watch during the holiday season
Jump To / Table of Contents
- When The Weather Is Fine (2020)
- Crash Landing on You (2019)
- Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016)
- A Man and A Woman (2016)
- Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016)
- Reply 1988 (2015)
- Healer (2014)
- My Love From the Star (2013)
- The Heirs (2013)
- Boys Over Flowers (2009)
- Coffee Prince (2007)
- Winter Sonata (2002)
Directed by: Han Ji-seung
Cast: Park Min-young, Seo Kang-joon, Moon Jeong-hee
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: In search of peace, cellist Mok Hye-won (Park) quits her job in Seoul and returns to Bookhyun Village, where she briefly lived as a high schooler. There she meets Lim Eun-seob (Seo), the owner of an independent bookstore. As the duo starts spending time together, Hye-won realises that she is falling for Eun-seob. Will the quiet and aloof Eun-seob reciprocate her feelings?
About the show: This romantic drama is based on the 2018 novel Nalssiga Joeumyeon Chajagagesseoyo by Lee Do-woo.
Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo
Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son) crash-lands in a quaint North Korean hamlet after a paragliding misadventure. When army officer Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun) rescues her, Se-ri immediately strikes a warm bond with him. Soon, they fall in love and aspire to be with each other. However, cross-cultural differences pose a threat to their blooming love.
Directed by: Oh Hyun-jong and Nam Sung-woo
Cast: Lee Sung-kyung, Nam joo hyuk, Kyung Soo-jin
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Campus heartthrob and swimmer Jung Joon-hyung (Nam) takes a liking to weightlifting champ Kim Bok-joo (Lee) because of her spunky nature. Soon, Joon-hyung pursues Bok-joo only for the latter to realise that Joon-hyung had also been a part of her elementary school.
About the show: One of Lee Sung-kyung’s best K-dramas to watch, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’s screenplay is inspired by the life of the South Korean weightlifter Jang Mi-ran.
4 /12
Directed by: Lee Yoon-ki
Cast: Gong Yoo, Jeon Do-yeon, Lee Mi-so, Park Byung-eun
Synopsis: Sang-min (Jeon) travels to Finland to enrol her autistic son in a special camp. But she soon starts feeling lonely in snow-covered Helsinki. Sang-min then meets architect Ki-hong (Gong), who instantly lightens up her mood. While returning from the camp, the duo end up spending a passionate night together, only to go their separate ways the following morning.
Directed by: Lee Eung-bok
Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Yoo In-na
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: After honest Joseon Dynasty general Kim Shin (Gong) is brutally murdered by his own family, the gods turn him into an immortal goblin. Years later, Shin, who is fed up with his immortality curse, visits modern Korea in search of the Goblin’s bride (Kim), the only person who can free him from being trapped in the mortal world. But when he comes across the bride, she ends up falling for Shin, making the latter reconsider his plan.
About the show: One of the best Lee Dong-wook K-dramas to enjoy during holidays, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is also popularly known as Goblin.
6 /12
Directed by: Shin Won-ho and Yoo Hak-chan
Cast: Lee Hye-ri, Go Kyung-pyo, Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Bo-gum
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: It’s the 1980s and Sung Deok-sun (Lee) is leading a quiet life in the small Ssangmun-dong neighbourhood in Korea. Soon, Deok-sun and her friends find it challenging to navigate their teen years and lean on each other and their families to set a path for their future.
7 /12
Directed by: Lee Jung-sub and Kim Jin-woo
Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Park Min-young, Yoo Ji-tae
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: “Night courier” Seo Jung-hoo (Ji), who works under the alias Healer, is assigned the task of acquiring the DNA sample of journalist Chae Young-shin (Park). In his motive to get close to her, Healer takes up the identity of a media intern. Soon, the duo start working together only to discover that they share a common past. Will this discovery distract Healer from his real mission?
Directed by: Jang Tae-yoo and Oh Choong-hwan
Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Hae-jin, Yoo In-na
Episodes: 21
Synopsis: Alien Do Min-joon (Kim), who belongs to the Joseon Dynasty, has been on Earth for 400 years. When a series of events leads Min-joon to a popular celebrity, Cheon Song-yi (Jun), he ends up falling for her. Will Min-joon’s feelings for Song-yi begin an otherworldly love story or become a threat to the former’s existence?
9 /12
Directed by: Kang Shin-Hyo and Boo Sung-Chul
Cast: Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye, Kim Woo-bin, Park Hyung-sik
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: Kim Tan (Lee), the rich heir to the Empire Group, gets engaged to Rachel Yoo (Kim), as a part of a business deal. But Tan soon falls for his housekeeper’s daughter Go Eun-sang (Park) and breaks off his engagement with Rachel. However, the road to love seems difficult as Kim’s school nemesis Choi Young-do (Kim) takes an interest in Eun-sang.
10 /12
Directed by: Jeon Ki-sang
Cast: Lee Min-ho, Ku Hye-seon, Kim Hyun-joong
Episodes: 25
Synopsis: When meek Geum Jan-di (Ku) gets enrolled at Shinhwa, Korea’s most prestigious school, she becomes the centre of attraction for F4, an exclusive group of four wealthy boys. Soon, the group’s tsundere leader Goo Jun-pyo (Lee) falls for Jan-di, and the duo starts dating. When the former’s powerful family opposes their relationship, Jun-pyo proves his love by vowing to be with Jan-di forever.
About the show: One of the best K-dramas to watch during holidays, Boys Over Flowers is a Korean adaptation of the 1992 hit Japanese manga series Hana Yori Dango by Yoko Kamio.
11 /12
Directed by: Lee Yoon-jung
Cast: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun-hye, Lee Sun-kyun, Kim Dong-wook
Episodes: 17
Synopsis: Choi Han-kyul (Gong), the grandson of chairwoman Bang (Kim) of Dong-in Foods, chooses to become a cafe owner instead of running the family business, to prove his own worth. Soon, Han-kyul ends up hiring tomboy Go Eun-chan (Yoon) as his employee and initially takes her to be a man. Eun-chan keeps on with the facade to save her job, but when Han-kyul asks her to act as his gay lover to fool his grandmother, chaos ensues.
12 /12
Directed by: Yoon Seok-ho and Lee Hyung-min
Cast: Bae Yong-joon, Choi Ji-woo, Park Yong-ha
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: Architect Jung Yu-jin (Choi) is struggling to get over the death of her high school sweetheart Kang Joon-sang (Bae). However, when she is pursued by her childhood friend Kim Sang-hyuk (Park), she finally decides to move on and marry him. But fate soon leads Yu-jin to Joon-sang’s look-alike Lee Min-hyung (also Bae), and her old memories re-emerge.
(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Netflix)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is the #1 K drama in Korea?
Some of the top K-dramas to watch are Goblin, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Crash Landing on You, Reply 1988, The World Of the Married, Sky Castle and Reborn Rich.
– Which Korean drama should one watch during the holidays?
For most K-drama fans, winter is the perfect time to binge-watch romantic Korean dramas and movies. Some of the best K-dramas that go well with your tinsel-drizzled Christmas tree and holiday decorations are the romantic comedy Boys Over Flowers, the classic love story Goblin, the supernatural fantasy My Love From the Star and the family drama Reply 1988.
– Which K-drama is trending in 2023?
Some of the trending K-dramas of 2023 are Doona!, See You in My 19th Life, My Demon, King the Land, Welcome to Samdal-ri, Castaway Diva, Vigilante, Destined With You and Behind Your Touch.